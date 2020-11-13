In an emergency session on Friday, the Orem City Council adopted an ordinance concerning targeted residential picketing.
In a unanimous decision, the council voted to make it so protesters and picketers have to stay 100 feet from the property line of a person or persons they may be targeting by the protest.
This comes after a protest was held in front of Governor Gary Herbert’s Orem residence on Monday. Orem Councilman Brent Sumner is Herbert’s neighbor.
It also appears the council was preparing for future demonstrations as well. According to Jamie Davidson, city manager, the city and Police Department are aware of another picketing protest scheduled for Sunday at Herbert’s Orem residence.
Mayor Richard Brunst said the governor typically is home on the weekends and has his family over for dinner on Sundays.
City Attorney Steve Earl presented the reasons behind the ordinance.
“Gathering in front of a home can be intimidating, disturbing and frightening,” Earl said. “People in the homes are held captive.”
Citing the Supreme Court of the United States, Earl said the court has said individuals have the right to feel safe in their home.
The court said municipalities can enact an ordinance as long as it is narrowly tailored.
It is a balancing act because, as Earl noted, residents have the right to free speech and to peacefully protest on public sidewalks and streets.
Police Chief Josh Adams and Earl suggested that picketers and protesters must stay at least 100 feet from the property line of the targeted home or face a Class B misdemeanor charge.
“The neighbors still have to endure some of that,” Earl said.
Sumner, who experienced some of that endurance during a Monday protest said the ordinance is just one tool that Public Safety officers can use.
“People have a right to peaceably assemble,” Sumner said. “This ordinance is designed to protect the target of the protest.”
Davidson told Sumner that if the protests get out of hand, the next tool would be the disorderly conduct ordinance.
Councilwoman Debby Lauret questioned as to whether Orem had a free speech or protest zone. She was told that any public street or road is open to free speech.
As for a planned Sunday protest, Davidson said the Police Department has put together a strategy for a residential situation.
“The goal is not to enforce but to educate,” Davidson said.
Adams added, “Our concern is that we don’t create a line inviting escalation.”
Brunst felt that in the case of the governor, a line should be drawn on protesting.
Of the Monday protest, Sumner said that he didn’t see anyone on Herbert’s lawn or property.
“It was peaceful, but loud and obnoxious,” Sumner said. “The blow horn got to everybody a little bit.”
Adams has been meeting with the neighbors and talking about the delicate balance that needs to happen.
“I don’t want it to turn into a public display of aggression,” Adams said.
Councilman Terry Peterson was concerned that passing an ordinance on Friday just two days before a protest would be setting the city up.
“I don’t want this to be a target or cause conflict just two days before,” Peterson said.
Sumner said, “I feel comfortable with what we are doing.”
The ordinance is not directed at any one group, but is now on the books for anything that might happen in the future.
Protests concerning a variety of issues including face mask mandates and putting Utah in a state of emergency have not set well with some.
Protests are planned in several targeted areas this weekend including at the Herbert Home and at Governor-elect Spencer Cox’s home in Fairview.