The Orem City Council has approved the next round of CARE tax grants to help nonprofit organizations and recreation need.
There are three levels of grants: major, mid-major and minor. The major grants are specific to the SCERA Center for the Arts, Hale Center Foundation and the Utah Regional Ballet.
The allocations come from a portion of the city’s sales tax revenues, approximately one cent per $10 in sales tax.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Orem’s sales tax revenue increased from May 2020 to May 2021 by 14%, according to Steven Downs, who administrates the CARE tax program.
The allocation process begins in April with presentations from applicants to members of the allocations committee and council members. The council then discusses the needs and desires, and the first meeting in June is when the council votes on the allocations.
This year, the council gave money to 18 minor and mid-major grant applicants. The Colonial Heritage Festival and the Utah Symphony and Opera both received $9,000, the top allocations.
This year, there were three new organizations applying for grants, including Utah Live Concerts Foundation ($4,000), Ngoma y’ Africa Cultural Center ($4,000) and the Utah Chinese Association ($4,000).
The Hale Center Foundation received $349,000, SCERA Center for the Arts will get $575,000 and the Utah Regional Ballet will received $21,737.
The Recreation department gets 50% of the CARE tax for its projects. This year, Hillcrest Park received $750,000, the indoor leisure pool gets $301,625 and the Scera Park Toddler Playground will receive $125,000.
Approximately $30,000 has been set aside for co-sponsored recreation groups and teams.
It costs about $35,000 to administrate all of the groups and activities, and that money also comes from the CARE tax.