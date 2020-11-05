Private-public partnerships are a successful way to do business, but partnerships between public entities — like the one between Orem city leaders and the Alpine School District — is more uncommon.
The Alpine School District and the city of Orem, over the years, have worked on developing a strong partnership, deputy city manager Steven Downs said.
In years past, some Orem residents have wanted their own school district — like Provo — but the strength in partnering on several projects with the Alpine School District has calmed some of those desires as they have seen benefits for both entities.
The Alpine School District has about 15,239 students from Orem, including 7,600 in elementary school, 3,500 in junior high and 3,900 in high school.
Shane Farnsworth, assistant superintendent of operations, said: “We haven’t told our story. It goes beyond schools and sizes of classrooms. There is so much more.”
Farnsworth was recently named the new Alpine School District Superintendent, taking the place of Sam Jarman, the current superintendent that is retiring.
“The last couple of years, we have focused on the same people,” Downs said. “We brainstormed on how to partner to help the same constituents.”
Farnsworth added both have a stewardship to maximize the taxpayer’s resources and bring about better outcomes.
One current project being done by the city for Orem schools is installing touchless water fountains. There is also a lot of improvements going on around Geneva Elementary School, where the new futsal court was installed.
Earlier this year, the city was contacted and given the first right of refusal on purchasing the closed Hillcrest Elementary School. That transaction was approved by the Orem City Council and will be completed by the end of the year.
The council is hoping to utilize the 9.5 acre plot for a new, enlarged city park that will serve residents in southeast Orem.
“We’ve found ways to partner for mutually beneficial outcomes,” Farnsworth said.
Some of those outcomes also include new crosswalk signals at Cascade Elementary School. The shared parking at Mountain View High School and the Orem Fitness Center as well as the student’s use of the facilities are other examples of beneficial outcomes.
“Over the last handful of years, our relationship has been more pro-active to find more win-wins,” Farnsworth said. “It leverages our resources. We find savings in it when sharing costs.”
Farnsworth said the city and district have a unique opportunity to meet every month in collaborative ways.
“There is outreach to meet and find ways to solve mutual problems,” Farnsworth added.
Brenn Bybee, assistant city manager, emphasized working in tandem with overlaying capital improvement projects, signage and even painting curbs.
“The district was involved in choosing the new chief of police,” Bybee said. “The school district needed to have a voice in the process.”
Bybee added: “We come with different perspectives. Things get dual consideration.”
Working together has gotten stronger and better over the years, Bybee asserted.
“We all win when we are both strong,” Downs said. “We partner for safe schools, safe homes and the work we are doing won’t be for naught.”
The two organizations plan to continue to find more ways to serve the children and families of Orem, Farnsworth said.