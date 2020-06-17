Orem has appointed Karl Hirst, the city's Parks and Recreation director, as the interim Police Chief.
Hirst is no stranger to the police department. He served as a police captain in Orem's Department of Public Safety prior to retiring from a career in public safety and assuming responsibilities as the city's recreation director in 2006.
With the upcoming retirement of current Chief Gary Giles on June 26, it was necessary to appoint an interim chief to lead and direct the police department until a new permanent chief can be hired, according to Steven Downs, deputy city manager.
“It is expected that the recruitment of a new chief will take approximately 120 days,” Downs said.
Jamie Davidson, Orem's city manager, in consultation with the mayor and City Council, appointed Hirst as interim chief, effective June 27.
In a statement to Orem employees, Davidson said, "I have confidence in Karl and in his abilities to lead the department through this transition period. I very much appreciate his willingness to serve on an interim basis."
As Parks and Recreation director, Hirst is currently in the middle of a rebuild on the Orem Fitness Center and maintains a staff to oversee the Parks and Recreation venues throughout the city.