On Feb. 12, Greg Stevens, Orem’s city attorney, will say a fond farewell to the city as he retires from more than two decades of service to his community. On that day, Heather Schriever will take his place, becoming the first woman to lead the city’s legal department.
Schriever has worked as an assistant city attorney for nearly 11 years and said she has gleaned much from her time under the tutelage of Stevens.
“I have the biggest shoes to fill from Greg,” Schriever said. “He has such a smooth, calm demeanor and is non-controversial when doing negotiating.”
City Manager Jamie Davidson also praised Stevens for his extraordinary contributions.
“Greg has been an invaluable resource and help to the city over the course of his entire career,” Davidson said. “He is a respected professional who has always put the interests and needs of the city at the forefront of all of his work.”
“I will miss his counsel, his advice and his friendship,” Davidson added. “Greg will retire leaving behind a legacy and body of work that will benefit the city for many, many years to come.”
Schriever said she is excited to get to work in making the city of Orem an even greater place to live.
“I like going to work in the morning knowing I’m helping the community,” Schriever said.
While some jab civic attorneys for choosing the less paying jobs, Schriever acknowledged that, saying “We (really do) do it for the love of public service.”
Schriever has a legal team that includes four civil attorneys, two prosecuting attorneys, three administrative service workers and one processor.
“As a city, we are delighted Heather has accepted the opportunity to serve as our new city attorney,” Davidson said. “She brings to the job a tremendous amount of energy and new ideas while at the same working to build upon the work of Greg and the entire Legal Services staff.”
“As a professional, she is not new to the city or the municipal legal community having worked for Orem for 10 years and also already being recognized among her peers as a talented leader and colleague,” Davidson added.
Schriever said she is taking the reins during an interesting learning period with the pandemic.
“It has changed the way we’ve been able to prosecute,” Schriever said.
Nearly everything is being done over the internet and there are no jury trials being held.
“The real challenge to deal with will be the backlog,” Schriever said. “We have no indication on when jury trials will start again.”
She anticipates once this get up and running in normal fashion it could take between two and three years to catch up with the back log.
Until then, Schriever will continue advising and working with the department heads, attending the State Legislature, and completing other duties included in her job description.
“Orem is a well-oiled family,” Schriever said. “We are well run and have a great city management. Residents are always in the forefront of their minds.”
Schriever said she is looking forward to serving the residents of the city she loves.