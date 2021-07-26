Accessory apartments are a constant discussion with Orem residents, the council and city leadership. Now, the state is getting involved, too.
Because of regulations made by the state, the Orem City Council recently voted to relaxed some of the codes for accessory apartments, according to Jason Bench, Planning Division manager.
In the past, residents who had accessory apartments could not have them bigger than 1,000 square feet with a two-bedroom limit. One parking stall off the street had to be provided, according to Bench.
The state took those limitations away. Now municipalities can allow accessory apartments to be larger.
“The city still requires owner-occupied homes with accessory apartments and apartments have to be in the same footprint as the home,” Bench said. “You can’t have a detached apartment.”
The regulations are different from city to city. Cities that have universities in them have a smaller area in which accessory apartments may be located. If there is no university in the town, then the area for accessory apartments is more spread out, according to the state.
“This allows more leeway for homeowners,” Bench said. “Homeowners with a rental dwelling are now required to have a license, according to the building code.”
Some of the other regulations that have changed include homeowners not having to have two separate furnaces.
“This allows greater freedom,” Bench added.
Bench said the city brought its codes into compliance with the state, because there is a concern that if cities do not do that, the Legislature is positioned to bring in more regulations and have more overreach in what Orem leadership believes should be Orem’s right and jurisdiction.
“Some cities are different. They tried a one-size-fits-all approach,” Bench said. “Some cities will have to make changes.”
In the case of Orem, many of the concerns from the state were already in the city’s codes, according to Bench.
Accessory apartments have been growing in Orem. Resident needs have changed over the years. Originally codes were put into place to keep control over the number of people in a home, cars on the streets, etc.
Now, as many residents are aging or needing more revenue or a place for their children, they are turning basements into accessory apartments to help with monthly bills. The cost of rent is going up and home apartments run generally a bit less than in a multi-family unit dwelling and are often a preferred choice for some individuals and young couples and smaller families.