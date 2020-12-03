The Arts District in Orem, located between 800 and 400 South and east of State Street, is getting a few new public art attractions in the most unusual places.
Two large, above-ground utility boxes — one owned by the city and the other by the Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency — are being wrapped with art that has been transferred to vinyl, similar to what residents see on buses and other vehicles.
City officials hope these large, mostly-grey utility boxes will transform into colorful features that beautify the city and become conversation pieces.
The two artists behind the vinyl wraps are Orem local and city employee Nate Prescott as well as Sandra Barney, a member of the arts council.
“We are trying to implement more arts in the city,” said John Reinhard, chairman of the Orem Art’s Council. “We’ve seen it done in other cities and pursued the possibilities. The two boxes are trial runs.”
Prescott said he would like to see the city embrace more art, noting that public art — like murals and vinyl wraps — are showing up more and more in communities throughout the country.
Prescott’s art-to-vinyl piece is wrapped on an above ground electrical box owned by the city at 800 South and 400 East. Barney’s art selection is on the UTOPIA box at the east entrance to the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater at 400 East and 600 South.
According to both Reinhard and Prescott, the arts council has been wanting to do something like this for quite some time until COVID-19 halted projects and threw a wrench in everyday functions.
“We were trying to get it done before last winter,” Prescott recalled.
Reinhard said the council is grateful to the city and UTOPIA for allowing them to participate in the experiment.
“We would like to implement more artwork by children as well as local artists,” Reinhard added.
The council hasn’t met since January because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Reinhard said they would like to pursue the discussion further next year. Prescott is hoping the city could install at least three more vinyl art pieces in 2021.
“The arts district is the easiest place to get started,” Prescott said. “I think they have a public draw for businesses, as well.”
Prescott is hoping residents will take ownership and care for these art pieces.
Artists or residents with ideas on what they would like to see or that would like to be involved can contact Charlene Crozier at ccrozier@orem.org.