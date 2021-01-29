Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.