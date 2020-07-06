Officers with the Orem Police Department are investigating the death of a motorcyclist who collided with a truck late last week.
Just after 7:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, a white truck was attempting to make a U-turn on 800 North in Orem, Orem Police Lt. Nick Thomas said. As the truck was attempting to complete the U-turn, a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction collided with the side of the truck.
The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. He was wearing a helmet at the time. Thomas said speed was a factor.
Thomas said officials are not yet releasing the name of the male rider who died as a result of the collision.
The investigation into the death of the motorcycle rider is still ongoing.
Over the long holiday weekend, Utah Highway Patrol troopers conducted almost 3,000 traffic stops, made nearly 2,000 speeding contacts, encountered 229 seat-belt contacts, made 54 arrests for driving under the influence, and arrested 14 people for reckless or careless driving.
Orem police are urging people to slow down, abide by posted speed limits and follow the rules of the road, Thomas said.
More information will be published as it becomes available.