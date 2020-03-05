Utah-based companies are looking to establish what it means to have a positive company culture.
Squire and Co., a certified public accounting company based out of Orem, was listed as one of the best companies to work for in 2019 on UtahBusiness.com. CEO Jonyce Bullock said she’s proud the company made the list, which she attributes to the positive company culture.
“A good company culture is one where the employees enjoy coming to work,” she said. “If you’re spending eight hours a day with your coworkers, that tends to be more hours than you spend with your family, awake.”
For companies that work with hard deadlines on a day-to-day basis, Bullock said, it’s especially important to make sure employees are being looked after. For her, it’s important that the employees working at Squire look forward to coming to work and feel supported by the company’s administration.
More than that, Squire puts their words into action by investing in their employees. Bullock said the company places a lot of emphasis on ensuring its employees feel valued, investing in quality health places, 401(k)s and tuition reimbursement. The company also dissolved sick days into additional paid time off, so employees can decide how they use the time they earn.
The company also works to be proactive, encouraging its employees to participate in health challenges and wellness programs sponsored by the company. Furthermore, Bullock said Squire strives to make their business a family environment by including spouses and children in company events, competitions and parties.
These events range from wellness fairs to quarterly classes, usually on stress management, for employees and their spouses to attend. Last quarter, Bullock said the class the company participated in was on “desk yoga.”
Performance coaches are also available and visit with employees twice each month to help them development their performance and improve their skills and efficiency with the potential to further their careers.
Bullock said, however, sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest impact.
“It’s a place where there’s lots of deadlines and there’s very little tolerance for mistakes, the IRS doesn’t really like that,” she said. “We always have to be constantly focused on that culture in order to offset the pressures that naturally come with our profession.”
From National Doughnut Day to Dr. Seuss’ birthday, the company looks for random holidays to help its employees take a short break from their desk to enjoy snacks and visit with coworkers.
When cookies and cupcakes aren’t the answer, Bullock said the company looks to technology to help boost staff morale.
“Accountancy, by themselves, are not very natural at giving praise,” she said. “A lot of times, we’re just very focused on the deadlines and getting stuff out the door.”
Squire utilizes an online software called Motivosity, headquartered in Lehi, that allows employees to send a dollar to their coworkers as a way to show gratitude. Each employee is given a certain amount of dollars each month that is used to thanks other employees.
When team members receive $10-15, they can redeem it in for a gift card or other prizes.
“That’s not the important part,” Bullock said. “It’s constantly reminding us that we should be thanking people for what they’re doing or we should be recognizing extra effort.”
Bullock said creating a positive company culture begins from the time a business hires its first employee. Focusing on getting to know each member of the team and appropriately getting to know what employees’ lives look like outside of work helps maintain a balance between work and home.
Creating spaces or opportunities for employees to get to know each other also increases staff morale in a positive way. Health challenges, like a competition of who can take the most steps in a week, allow for friendly competition and can be done at little to no cost, Bullock said.
“Employees are healthier when they’re not sitting at their desk for 20 hours a day doing tax returns,” she said.
It’s important for companies to understand their employees and for team members to feel supported. From a personal level, Bullock said, it’s important for her to feel like she’s making a difference in the lives of people at her company. From a business perspective, however, it’s imperative to the success of the company.
Bullock said through research at her company, Squire determined that finding a new employee and training them on day-to-day operations costs the business at least one year’s salary for the position. The longer the employee stays with the company, she added, the more it is to hire a replacement.
“For us, it’s more than worth it, because the cost to not do it is almost devastating,” Bullock said.
Squire also opened a second location a couple of years ago, which Bullock said can greatly impact a company’s culture. It’s important, she said, that companies ensure the culture across locations is consistent, and it doesn’t just happen naturally.
To help maintain a consistent culture, Squire had some employees from the initial location relocate to the second location to oversee the transition.
Squire is a full-service certified public accounting company that provides tax and accounting assistance to Utah County residents. The company also offers business consulting services such as payroll, business evaluations and financial strategic planning.