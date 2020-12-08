Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended two Orem brothers after the two were allegedly involved in a shooting at an Eagle Mountain home.
Deputies responded to the scene Sunday after receiving reports of shots fired at the residence. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrests, when authorities arrived at the residence, they discovered several shots had been fired from the back of the building.
Cameras on the front and back of the house captured men breaking the glass back door, firing six rounds into the home and throwing rocks through the window. Authorities observed a trail of blood on the back patio, following it around the house and down the street, heading north of the residence.
At about 6 a.m., 21-year-old Hector Lopez-Tamayo of Orem went to Timpanogos Hospital to receive stitches in his left hand. Deputies believe the injury is tied to the shooting and from breaking the glass on the residence’s back door, according to the arrest documents.
Detectives spoke with the homeowners, who told police their 16-year-old son lives in Orem. The homeowners allegedly told police they believed the incident was related to their son, adding that he may have issues with a man named Arturo.
Deputies discovered the homeowners’ son was a suspect in an assault case that stemmed from a Nov. 25 incident. Reports indicate suspicious persons rammed a vehicle belonging to Lopez-Tamayo. Lopez-Tamayo’s brother, 18-year-old David Lopez of Orem, was listed as the victim in the case as he was driving the vehicle.
Authorities were able to review video surveillance discovered at the scene and believed the two men in the footage were Lopez-Tamayo and his brother. The homeowners’ son arrived at the residence and was asked to watch the video in an attempt to identify the men.
The son allegedly told police the man firing the rifle into the home was Lopez-Tamayo and the other man involved was Lopez, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The homeowners’ son advised police of the vehicles Lopez-Tamayo and his brother drove, and authorities used that information to obtain license plate information and the residence Lopez-Tamayo used to register his vehicles.
Detectives responded to the area of the Orem residence and observed a man matching Lopez’ description driving one of the two vehicles. That same vehicle was observed parked outside of another Orem residence that was also listed in connection to Lopez-Tamayo.
Authorities took Lopez into custody after following him from the residence to a parking lot near 400 S. State Street. During the arrest, according to arrest documents, police allegedly observed two bullets lying between the door and the seat on the driver’s side.
The bullets were found to be from a .45 ACP handgun as well as a 7.62x39 rifle round, which were consistent with the firearms used at the Eagle Mountain residence. Casings of these rounds and of the same color and type were reportedly recovered at the scene of the shooting.
Lopez-Tamayo was later observed by police leaving his residence and was detained during a traffic stop. Lopez-Tamayo allegedly refused to speak with detectives.
During the intake process, Lopez-Tamayo’s person was searched and a small, pink Zip-Lock bag allegedly fell out of his underwear. Inside of the bag, authorities discovered seven small, white pills in the shape of a square. The pills were identified as Xanax.
Lopez allegedly showed police where the vehicle containing the two guns used during the incident had been parked, according to arrest documents. Police observed blood on the outside of the vehicle as well as on the passenger side front door, center armrest and front passenger seat. Lopez told authorities the vehicle was the one his brother had left in after the shooting.
Lopez-Tamayo and Lopez were taken into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony aggravated assault and second-degree felony discharge of a firearm. Lopez-Tamayo is facing additional potential charges of third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The two brothers are currently being held at the Utah County Jail on an unspecified amount of bail.
Detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force are assisting with this case and are actively investigating Lopez-Tamayo and Lopez for their alleged involvement in the sale of firearms and controlled substances.