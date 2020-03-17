Two years ago, the Muller Company, a real estate investment firm, purchased the Canyon Park Technology Center, originally built to house Word Perfect, in Orem.
Last week, Muller was recognized for its contribution to the Wattsmart Energy Efficiency program from Rocky Mountain Power.
As part of that recognition, the company received $193,323 in incentives for their efficiency efforts.
This is part of Canyon Park’s first-year success surrounding the Energy Project Manager (EPM) co-funding program, according to a Muller press release. During the 2019/2020 co-funding period, Canyon Park saved over 3.3 million kilowatt hours.
The 13-building complex sits on 85 acres of property that offers not only office spaces but walking paths and open green spaces.
According to Justin Farnsworth, general manager, Muller did a comprehensive analysis of the park.
“That’s about halfway through the program,” Farnsworth said. “When we’re done we will save six million kilowatt hours a year. That will give us $450,000 in utility incentives.”
Farnsworth added, “That’s the same as eliminating electrical usage of 400 homes.”
Farnsworth noted that commercial buildings consume considerable amounts of energy and many need energy-efficiency upgrades.
“We’ve assembled a great team to create valuable opportunities for Canyon Park to save energy, save money and improve tenant comfort at the buildings,” Farnsworth added.
Muller updated and replaced old maintenance equipment, or optimized existing equipment, according to Farnsworth.
"We've achieved half our goal," Farnsworth said. "We are running as efficiently as we can."
Farnsworth said that they have not looked at alternative sources of energy like solar, but said that could be in their future.
“I don’t need to spend millions to do this,” Farnsworth said. "The key is for people to start with what you have.”
Another saving point was replacing interior and exterior lighting to energy saving LED lights.
“This was the birthplace of Silicon Slopes,” Farnsworth said. “We’re bringing Canyon Park into the modern age.”