The “Stay Safe to Stay Open” statewide tour stopped in Utah County on Friday as officials urged businesses to pledge to follow public health guidelines to keep employees, clients and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pledge, a partnership between the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce and Utah Department of Health, is “a statewide campaign to meet the critical imperatives of helping Utah address the health-related objectives to prevent and recover from the coronavirus while at the same time assisting the business community in an effort to appropriately strengthen our state’s economy.”
As part of the pledge, participating business teams promise that they will: “Check symptoms before work and stay home when sick; Wash our hands frequently and avoid touching face and eyes; Practice physical distancing including wearing face coverings in close common areas; Learn about high-risk groups and help protect them; Cover our mouths when we cough or sneeze; Clean high touch surfaces frequently; (and) Follow public health guidelines as updated.”
"It's important that we protect the health of our citizens within the city and within the county, but it's also important that we protect the economic health of our city and county,” Orem Mayor Richard Brunst said at a press conference Friday. “And so this pledge here allows businesses to say, 'We're following these seven steps.’”
The press conference was hosted by the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce and occurred outside Squire and Co., an Orem-based public accounting company that took the safety pledge on Friday.
"Early on, we wanted to make sure our employees and our clients felt safe and were safe, physically and emotionally and mentally,” said Ray Chipman, a partner with Squire and Co. “And we're really thankful for the Salt Lake Chamber's initiative to come up with guidelines that would help us as a business stay open. It also helps our clients to stay open. And we've been fortunate because of that and other precautions and things that we've done.”
“We've been able to keep everybody employed, we're continuing to work, and by following the guidelines, we've been able to just keep going,” he continued. “And that's what we're really proud of.”
Alex Goodman, an ambassador for the “Stay Safe to Stay Open” campaign, said the pledge “allows businesses to voluntarily commit to following basic public health guidelines.”
“We will be in this area for the rest of the day signing up businesses to stay safe and stay open,” Goodman said on Friday.
Chipman encouraged all businesses in Orem and Provo to take the pledge.
“Get on board and let's do what we can to continue to allow our business community to thrive in this environment,” he said.
Brunst noted that the pledge is both about keeping employees and customers safe and ensuring that “we also (can) keep the economy open.”
“Otherwise, people don't have jobs, financially they get into trouble,” the Orem mayor said. “We need to keep the economy running as well.”
The push for Utah County businesses to take the safety pledge comes as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state.
On Friday, the state health department reported 2,987 new cases, including 679 cases in Utah County. Health officials also reported 17 new deaths, including five deaths in Utah County.
Business owners who want to learn more about the pledge can do so by visiting http://stayopenutah.com.