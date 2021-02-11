How many times have you turned off the light when you leave a room, or the TV or porchlight when it’s not being used to keep your electric bill low?
This is what the city of Orem is hoping residents, businesses and other organizations will do on a more consistent basis and with help from a program called Wattsmart Communities by Rocky Mountain Power.
The program starts with data on the city’s electricity use provided by Rocky Mountain Power.
Through Wattsmart Communities, Rocky Mountain Power will give Orem a benchmark of information regarding its electricity usage, according to Nate Prescott, Orem’s Economic Development analyst.
After that information is given, the work begins, Prescott said.
“We will then meet with stakeholders, small business owners and residents,” Prescott said. “We will hold three workshops planning and crafting energy goals with Rocky Mountain Power input.”
The intent is to invite all stakeholders to find ways to lower electricity usage in their homes and businesses and make Orem more energy efficient sooner than later.
Rocky Mountain Power, through Wattsmart Communities, will mentor the city as it plans programs and works with the public.
“Rocky Mountain Power will show ways to reach our goals,” Prescott said.
The first workshop will be in March. From that discussion group, information will be gathered and a report on the discussion will then be made available to the public, Prescott indicated.
Energy affects the environment and climate, Prescott said. This is important for Orem.
“We have done programs similar to this that gave us energy audits,” Prescott said. Wattsmart Communities goes a little deeper.
Rocky Mountain Power introduced the Wattsmart Communities program in Utah for free. Some of the communities using the program include Moab, Ogden, Park City, Salt Lake City, Sandy and South Jordan.
Other areas such as Summit County and organizations like Utah Transit Authority are also using the Wattsmart Communities program.
“We are in the early phases, and we’re not sure exactly where this will go. It will take about one to two years to plan, analyze the data and then roll out an action plan,” Prescott said.
Eventually Prescott said there will be fliers, brochures, a newsletter and a campaign to help residents and business owners use ideas on how to lower their electricity use.
Prescott said there isn’t anything really driving the program such as huge increases in electricity use, but he also said that it is always good for Orem to improve.