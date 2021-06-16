The Orem City Council unanimously approved a robust fiscal year 2022 budget during its regular Tuesday council meeting.
The unanimous vote did have one caveat. Councilman David Spencer was not happy with fees in the budget for sports groups that are not city sponsored. He would like to see those lowered and hopes to have that addressed in the near future.
The budget is approximately $131,138,860. With the monies going to personnel, operations and capital projects.
“The budget is the financial plan for the 2021-2022 fiscal year (July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022). It represents the financial guidance necessary to prudently implement the goals and plans of the Mayor and City Council,” said Jamie Davidson in a cover letter for the budget documents. “The budget is built with a conservative mind-set of underestimating revenues and overestimating expenses. All revenue collections and expenditures are monitored throughout the year by management and administrative controls.”
Safeguards have been developed to monitor, authorize, and analyze expenditures. These processes and safeguards allow staff the ability to amend the budget quickly, thereby allowing the city to respond to any unanticipated changes or due to economic circumstances as they become known.
Despite COVID-19, Orem had significant growth in sales tax revenue, according to Brandon Nelson, director of finance for the city.
“Revenues continue to be good,” Nelson said.
The year-to-year comparisons show Orem had a 14% increase in sales tax revenue from May of 2020 to May of 2021.
“A sustainable budget provides for operations, human resources, and capital investment sufficient to meet the service delivery needs and expectations of the citizens of Orem,” Davidson said. “This effort requires a stable mixed revenue stream that can weather the inevitable fluctuations of the economy without causing dramatic swings in service levels.”
“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s negative effects on the nation as a whole, the local economy rebounded nicely and has continued to perform well,” Davidson added.
While the city anticipates increased sales tax revenues, building-related revenues, and other revenues, some revenue sources, such as court fees and fines as well as interest earnings, are anticipated to be negatively affected by the pandemic.
Various service fee increases are requested to bring a number of services more in line with their delivery costs, Davidson noted.
“Building fees were returned to their normal base amount of $815,000 (they were reduced to $400,000 for the FY 2020-2021 budget) as they appear to be doing well despite the pandemic,” Davidson said. “They are normally understated in the General Fund as these fees represent one-time revenues and, in accordance with the city’s budget-guiding principles, have any excess revenues over the budgeted base amount used to fund capital improvement type projects in the following fiscal year.”
The good news from the city is that some fees are going down, which Mayor Richard Brunst said is unheard of this year for other cities.
Water and sewer base rates are not going to be increased and the tiered water usage rates will actually be decreased this fiscal year as the city issued bonds to pay for large, multi-generational type projects rather than continuing to rely on only cash funding of these projects.
“The city has almost completed the process of updating master plans to address the needs of these utility systems for the coming years,” Davidson said. “Storm water equivalent service unit (ESU) fees are to be increased to $7.60 per ESU per month from the current $7.35 per ESU per month.
“Finally, residential solid waste (garbage) rates are to be increased commensurate with cost of service increases from the city’s private solid waste hauler, Waste Management, Inc., as well as a higher processing standard for recycled materials. The increases are as follows:
- First can — $11.85 per month increases to $12.15 per month.
- Second can — $10.85 per month to $11.15 per month.
- Recycling — $3.90 per month up to $4.15 per month.
- Green waste — $6.40 per month up to $6.60 per month.
- Combined first can and recycling can (mandatory for new accounts) — $15.75 per month up to $16.30 per month.
To keep the compensation program of the city aligned with the marketplace, a compensation study is currently in process and an amount has been set aside to accommodate for any potential adjustments that need to be made, according to Davidson.
Also, 3% of pay has been budgeted for merit/performance-based increases and public safety step program increases for all benefited employees.
Health insurance and other benefit costs continue to rise as well. The city has budgeted for an 8% increase in health insurance costs for the upcoming fiscal year.
To read the full budget document visit http://orem.org.