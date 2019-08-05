Orem residents will have the opportunity to attend and comment at a Truth in Taxation hearing on Aug. 20 wherein the City Council is looking to raise the city’s property tax — something that hasn’t been done since 1978.
Notices of the hearing will be mailed out to all residents in the next few days, according to Brandon Nelson, Orem's finance director.
The tax increase, about 7.96%, is the exact amount the city needs to hire four new police officers. The tax increase in dedicated solely for that.
Gary Giles, Orem's chief of police, said for an average home cost of $302,000 in Orem, a taxpayer would pay the equivalent of a 32 ounce Coke, about $1, more a month than they pay now.
Giles said he has 92 officers. He needs at least 100 to meet the national goal of one officer per 100 residents. That’s a Utah number — for example, in California, in the same size city the desired goal is 150 officers based on crime.
In 2008, Orem had 88 officers; Then the economy went south and seven officer positions were lost. By 2015 the department had gained all of the 88 back, and four more. That means in just over a decade the department is only up four officers.
“It’s hard to keep up,” Giles said, particularly when those numbers include specialty officers such as school resource officers, mental health officers, DARE officers and Neighborhood Watch officers.
In a report released last month by the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Provo-Orem area is number 12 in the top 50 list of lowest number per capita for police and safety officers. The only other area in Utah on that list is the Ogden-Clearfield area at 28.
“The Orem Police Department has been one of the best police departments in the state for many decades. We currently have 92 police positions, 22 full time dispatchers, as well as 12 other civilian positions to police and serve a population of nearly 100,000 people,” Giles said.
Giles added that Orem is unique in its high numbers of people visiting, working, shopping and recreating every day.
“As chief, I would like to have at least one officer for every 1,000 residents (minimum), which puts us below where we would hope to be,” Giles said.
Giles said the hope is that over the next few years, the department will be able to hire and retain enough officers to continue to provide the quality service that the Orem community deserves and has come to expect.
Officers feel Orem police are not being compensated enough to keep seasoned officers on staff or laterally move officers coming on the department.
“When I was hired on, Orem was the top paying agency in the state,” said Phil Murphy, retired police sergeant. “You wanted to work for that agency.”
Murphy, who worked for Orem from 1984 to 2014, said the downfall was following the 2008 recession.
“Employees went years and years without raises,” Murphy said. “We were told we would be compensated.”
Since then, public safety officers, dispatchers and firefighters have not seen the compensation they were promised, according to Murphy.
Murphy now works for Rocky Mountain Information Network, which trains officers. He works with almost all agencies in the state. He said Orem is not alone in trying to find good officers and being able to pay them well, but Orem is almost at the bottom, particularly with pay for seasoned officers.
Many of Orem’s sergeants and lieutenants are pursuing other agencies or private sector jobs because they need a high salary. Many of them, like Murphy, hold down one or two extra jobs to make ends meet.
For instance, a five-year Lehi sergeant, who has already put in a minimum of 10 years as an officer before making sergeant, makes $37.51 per hour; in Provo it's $39.43; in Layton it's $37.70; in American Fork it's $31.90; and in Orem it's $31.64 per hour.
“We have lost many officers over the past few years to retirement, jobs in the private sector, as well as to other police departments,” Giles said. “In some situations, employees have left for more pay. In others, they left for better schedule (non shift work) or other family reasons.”
Murphy has petitioned the City Council on the pay issue and will do so again Tuesday in the open mic portion of the meeting.
“I’ve got no axe to grind. Orem has treated me well. ... This is an arterial bleed that a tourniquet couldn’t help and they are handling it with a Band Aid,” Murphy said.
He pointed out the increase in Mayor Richard Brunst’s salary and that Jamie Davidson, Orem’s city manager, is the fourth highest paid city manager in the state.
“Why aren’t the public safety officers given the same consideration?” Murphy asked. “I don’t think they (the City Council) realize they (officers) are leaving because of salaries.”
He added that he doesn't think Orem residents know about the problem.
Two more officers left this week; one went to Springville, the other to Riverton.
“Over the past two years, we have implemented a career ladder program (STEPS) for officers which has provided substantial pay increases for some of our employees,” Giles said. “We are still working on the second phase of this program which will be implemented in the coming months. In addition, Orem has continued to provide some of the best benefits around.”
Murphy says he doesn’t think the STEPS Program goes far enough, calling it "a lot of fluff.”
Giles said the Orem police department continues to be very influential throughout the county as well as the state. Four current chiefs (Springville, Lindon, UVU Police and Giles) have all come through the ranks of the Orem Police Department and Giles is currently the President of the Utah Chiefs of Police Association.
“I think this goes to show that we continue to hire quality people and provide them with the best training and leadership,” Giles said. “As a city, we will continue to work to compensate our employees well and recruit excellent officers.”