More than 40 residents and stakeholders, including developers and realtors, gathered at the Orem City Council Chambers on Oct. 24 to brainstorm and then offer recommendations of how to ease the affordable housing crunch in the city.
On Tuesday, city planner Jason Bench presented the city council with the results of those discussions and what suggestions Orem should move on.
Ideas at the charrette covered everything from home share programs for the elderly, to inclusionary zoning, to tiny homes made from portable storage units.
City staff pulled three main issues that are causing the greatest concern for the lack of affordable housing in Orem, including: high housing costs that reduce disposable income, high costs affecting the economy and high housing costs pushing families into homelessness.
“My own children can’t live in Orem because it’s too expensive,” said Councilwoman Debby Lauret.
According to Bench, the number of new housing units does not meet the number of new households coming to the city.
The state has mandated that cities must address and do something to add affordable housing in the city. According to Orem’s Community Services, if they don’t do it they won’t get state funding for roads and other items.
Orem is expected to have more than 200,000 residents by 2065, according to city growth statistics. The city has about 100,000 residents at present.
Affordable housing standards say that a household should be able to afford mortgage/rent and all utilities for no more than 30% of their total monthly income.
About 6,769 households in Orem are living in unaffordable housing, meaning they are paying out more than 30% their monthly income.
According to city information, 6% of Orem makes below the poverty level of $12,490 a year. About 24% reportedly make $46,000 a year. Neither of those numbers allow for the purchase of an averaged-priced home in the city which is about $310,000 for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
Bench delineated what Orem has done to promote affordable housing. That includes student housing developments, multi-family units, accessory apartments, senior overlay zones and the State Street master plan mixed-used districts.
Areas that are impeding Orem and other cities throughout the country from having enough affordable housing include a supply of units for large families, enough land to develop, construction costs, zoning, Hispanic and other minority mortgage applications being denied and high rents and home sale prices.
“We don’t have enough supply to keep rents low,” Bench said.
The council discussed at length the accessory apartment issues of what is legal and what is not. Should they make it easier for people to convert basements to legal affordable apartments and making sure buyers are aware of the accessory apartment laws.
Lauret noted that affordable housing is expected to rise to the top of the discussion list during this current legislative session.
“We could have more things mandated on affordable housing during this legislative season,” Lauret said.
Mayor Richard Brunst suggested looking at smaller lot sizes like instead of the normal R-8 zones to have R-6 zones in areas of the city where it would be appropriate.
“Orem is a city where R-6 (zones) would work like on Geneva Road and be affordable in today’s world,” Brunst said.
One of the things Bench suggests is looking at ways to get some of the regulations out of the way such as the zoning overlay and changes.
The one thing Bench is excited for is that residents want to be a part of the discussion and plans are to continue having the charrettes, open houses and other discussions.
“We’re encouraged. Citizens are very engaged on how they can help their neighborhoods and help their city,” Bench said.