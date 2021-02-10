The Orem City Council discussed some surprising new land options for a 10 million-gallon water tank the city is required to install.
Orem residents living in the central area of the city are in need of better water pressure and water storage.
Two weeks ago Chris Tschirki, director of Public Works, thought he had one property he could use for burying the water tank. That has changed.
“We have received a great deal of feedback on the water tank,” Tschirki said. “We have been meeting with several people. New options are now available.”
According to Tschirki, the city has been talking about that need for nearly 15 years.
In that time the city has approached the landowner at 400 South and 400 West about purchasing his property.
“Two years ago he didn’t mince words, he wasn’t going to sell,” Tschirki said. “Last week we met with the owner and now we are at the beginning of negotiations with this landowner.”
The city had looked at 12 properties that have open land for a tank and the best option, until last week, was at the Orem Community Park, just south of the Orem Fitness Center and north of Orem Elementary School.
Tschirki said that originally Orem was to join with Vineyard in putting in the tank, but the city was later notified that Vineyard is anticipating putting in its own tank.
Because of piping and infrastructure, the closer to 400 South and west of State Street the less expensive the project will be.
Councilwoman Debby Lauret said she had received emails pushing back at the city for not involving residents more. Now with more than one option residents can have a better discussion.
There also is another property further west within two blocks that is also now open for possible negotiation, which gives the city three viable choices along 400 South.
The tank is to be buried, and if it stays at the Community Park location, the park and pavilions will be rebuilt to the same or higher specifications, according to Tschirki.
The cost will be about $13 million and is targeted for a bond. The city also will have need for another storage facility and power station to help with pressure. The entire project will come in at about $22 million.
It is anticipated the water tank will service the area for 100 years. With this tank, the city will have 10 working storage tanks throughout the community.
Tschirki said the city has been working with engineers and if all goes accordingly they should be able to break ground on July 1.
That timing could be pushed back if negotiations on the new options take more time.
“This will satisfy our current deficiency of 10 million gallons of drinking water,” Tschirki said. “We’ll need more in 20-25 years in the northeast Orem area; about 10 to 15 million gallons.”
Tschirki said the city is organizing two meetings for residents to give input on the sites and any suggestions that may be offered.
Those meetings will be announced later this month.