Before it vets and makes final decisions on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, the Orem City Council heard proposed changes relevant to the 2020 budget that ends June 30.
During Tuesday’s work session the Council learned about projected revenue decreases that could equal $5.7 million.
In that dollar number is a projected 20% decrease in sales tax revenue, along with a 50% decrease in both building permits and in plan check fees. Court fees and fines are down 7% and other general fund revenues are down 10%.
“There are significant revenue decreases, and we’ve kind of settled on the 20% sales take revenue but we’re not sure yet,” said Brandon Nelson, director of administrative services. “Hopefully we have guesstimated conservatively.”
Nelson said that in the next fiscal year of 2021 he will come every month to the City Council for potential budget adjustments as they see how the COVID-19 issues have affected the budget.
There also are some needed increases prior to July 1 or from the 2020 budget that equals about $1.2 million. That includes an 8% health insurance increase for employees, a new ambulance and operational expansions.
The final best guess tally shows revenue increases at $951,000 and revenue decreases at $5.68 million. Expenditure increases are about $1.2 million with expenditure decreases at $4.7 million.
Nelson said the surplus deficit is projected to be $1.45 million and will make it necessary for Orem to dip into its rainy day fund.
Councilman Brent Sumner said, “Now is not the time to raise property taxes.”
Jamie Davidson, city manager, said that while they will see decreases in the coming months he believes that will reverse.
“As time passes we anticipate seeing improvements,” Davidson said. “By the third quarter of 2021 (budget year) we should see a 1% increase and in the fourth quarter a 38% increase. Which puts the city down about 10% for the fiscal year 2021.”
The Council will get its first complete look at the tentative 2021 budget, revamped due to the COVID-19 outbreak, at the first Council meeting in May. The final approval must be complete by the second Council meeting in June.
If the Council decides to hold a truth in taxation hearing, the budget will be on hold until after that meeting is held in August.
It is not anticipated that the Council will call for a truth in taxation hearing at this time.
Residents will be able to see the entire tentative budget request following the first Council meeting on May 12.