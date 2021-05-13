While many arts venues went completely dark during 2020, local theaters including the Hale Center Theater Orem and SCERA Center for the Arts did not.
That does not mean they didn’t feel the effects of COVID-19 -- they did. However, when some venues closed entirely -- like the Utah Metropolitan Ballet that had only one performance last year before it was shut down -- the Hale Theater and SCERA were down only 35% to 40% in attendance. The ballet was down 93%.
On Tuesday the Orem City Council received application requests from these three groups as part of the major grant recipients of Orem CARE Tax money. The money comes from sales tax revenue with one cent per $10 in sales going from the tax for arts and recreation needs.
Each year these groups request the maximum amount which is up to 35% of their operating expenses.
“All are asking for less this year because last year they spent less,” said Steven Downs, deputy city manager and director of the CARE Tax program.
Last week the first group of mini grant and mid-major grants offered their presentations. The mini grant groups receive from $0 to $4,999, with the mid-majors getting up to $9,999.
According to Downs, there are more groups requesting grant money this year.
SCERA Center for the Arts
The SCERA Center for the Arts is requesting $703,467. Last year it requested $759,614 and was granted $531,868.
Adam Robertson, president and CEO of the SCERA, was on the Zoom meeting to answer questions from the council.
“We are full steam ahead with the SCERA Shell with 'Tarzan,' 'Matilda' and 'Seven Brides (for Seven Brothers)',” Robertson said, referring to the summer show lineup.
The SCERA Shell also will offer a number of concerts and outdoor movies and more.
“For 87 years, SCERA’s mission has been to enrich lives through affordable and family-friendly arts, entertainment and education with year-round programming for all ages,” Robertson said in the application cover letter. “We believe that ‘every time a curtain rises, so does the quality of our lives.’
“CARE helps us continue to raise that curtain proudly for hundreds of thousands of people each year,” Robertson added. “SCERA’s strength is successfully merging quantity and quality -- we do a lot and we do it well.”
The CARE tax grant will help SCERA develop new events, programs, partnerships and community outreach; operate five major buildings (Center, Shell, Orem Heritage Museum, Shop Building and Art Studios); produce and present performing arts including musicals, concerts, Theatre for Young Audiences, outdoor movies, and special events; host monthly art exhibits and annual Public Art Show in Gallery 101, Robertson noted.
The tax money allows SCERA to offer an extensive calendar of arts education classes for kids, teens, adults and homeschoolers in drama, art, music, voice, dance and an Adaptive Arts Academy for adults with special needs.
“From humble beginnings in the aftermath of the Great Depression, SCERA has become an established arts leader, and CARE is integral in supporting and growing that legacy,” Robertson said.
During 2020 and as part of COVID relief programs, the SCERA received the following:
Payment Protection Program: $351,388; Utah County CARES Non-Profit Grant: $10,000; and Utah Division of Arts and Museums Create in Utah: $140,000
Hale Center Theater Orem
“We’re excited to be back in business at full capacity,” said Cody Swenson, Hale Center Theater Orem executive director. “Patrons are eager to come back.”
This year the theater requested $1,072,008 in CARE Tax grants. Last year the request was $1,221,764. Last year, the grant came in at $322,048.
“Grant funds will be used to help the Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education (HCFAE) further their mission of providing a high-quality, intimate, theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnishing an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and investing in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform,” the application said.
HCFAE focuses on three major areas: 1) Hale Center Theater Orem (HCTO), 2) Hale Academy for the Performing Arts (HAPA), and 3) Hale Archive Costumes (HAC).
HCTO produces and presents a full seven-show season with mainly musicals and comedies performed by semi-professional actors from the surrounding communities, according to Swenson.
HAPA offers acting, vocal, dance, and musical instrument lessons for all ages and multiple opportunities for individuals to perform in recitals and productions annually. HAPA produces and presents a full five-show season with mainly junior musicals performed by children actors under the age of 18 from the surrounding communities who audition for a variety of roles and work with professional teachers, directors, and technical theatrical experts.
As asked by the council in this year’s applications, Hale reported where it received other funding from during COVID. That includes the following:
Federal Loan US SBA EIDL -- $150,000.
Federal Loan US SBA PPP2 -- $391,122.
Federal Grant US SBA PPP1 -- $376,400.
State Grant UDAM CARES Act Organization Emergency Funding -- $6,000.
State Grant UDAM Create in Utah -- $417,000.
State Grant GOED Shop in Utah -- $150,000.
State Grant GOED COVID-19 Comm Rent Asst -- $21,952.
State Grant GOED Safe in Utah -- $13,500.
State Grant Utah Office of Tourism COVID Coop Grant -- $13,125.
County Grant Utah County Commissioners CARES Act Nonprofit Organizations -- $250,000.
“We are glad to see both theaters are up and running,” said Mayor Richard Brunst during the presentations.
Utah Metropolitan Ballet
The ballet did not do as well as the two theaters in Orem.
“We had to cancel our final spring performance at the SCERA theater, and were only able to do one performance in March right before everything closed,” the ballet application letter stated.
“CARE funds are to make sure that we are able to do that final performance, but we were unable to do so,” the letter continued.
Utah Metropolitan Ballet is a professional ballet company poised to serve the Wasatch Front, as well as the growing population south of Utah County.
UMB has four major productions scheduled for the upcoming 2021-2022 season. One specific show will be its Children's Performing Arts Program at the SCERA in spring 2022.
Orem CARE funds will be used to support this specific project, as well as helping with other operational expenditures throughout the season.
The ballet received the following COVID financial help during the past season: PPP: $50,100 -- 2020; $69,000 – 2021; SBA Economic Disaster Relief Loan: $100,500.
The council will discuss the various grants and recipients and designate funding during the next council meeting in two weeks.