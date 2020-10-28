Location, location, location. That is one of the greatest selling points for what could be a new regional 9-acre park in the Hillcrest neighborhood just south of University Place Mall.
That was the discussion held by the Orem City Council on Tuesday. However, no vote was taken on the matter.
On March 31, Orem received a letter from the Alpine School District notifying the city that it had declared the former Hillcrest Elementary School as surplus property.
On May 26, the city council passed a resolution declaring its intent to purchase the Hillcrest property and authorized city manager Jamie Davidson to negotiate the terms.
In an agreement with the school district, Orem had first right of refusal to purchase the more than 9.33 acres. The price was set at $5.6 million — or $568,000 per acre. Today, that agreement stands, and the city will purchase the property, most likely, before the end of the year.
According to Davidson, several people have looked at the building. It does have some asbestos and parts of the school, which is 65 years old, is seismically in poor condition. The new sections built in 2004 include the gymnasium and kitchen and are in good condition.
Davidson has been checking with others in the administration, and they have found the money to purchase the land without dipping into special projects money. Some of the money would come from the Redevelopment Agency, some from park impact fees and a few other city sources.
In an interesting twist, Davidson noted there was a third private party interested in buying the school and parking area for a business venture, but the city would have to surplus the property if it sold the building and give it to the highest bidder. There are no guarantees the third party would get it.
Landmark Design, that helped develop Orem’s Park Master Plan, has been retained to develop two park concepts: one with the full acreage and one with the school still on the property.
Hillcrest is currently the smallest park in the city at 1.6 acres, but most council members see its potential to become a regional draw with possibly a splash pad, pickleball courts and other amenities.
The park is in the center of the business district in Orem and could provide much needed green space to southeast Orem.
Councilman Terry Peterson would like to see all 9.33 acres transformed into a bigger, more beautiful park for the families that live in the area. The old school building is adjacent to the Orem Rehabilitation Center, and according to Peterson, the directors are excited to, perhaps, have a walking area for patients in rehab.
“There are several petitions going around for the larger park,” Peterson said.
He noted that one circulating in the area neighborhoods has 500 signatures.
The Hillcrest neighborhoods are some of the most multicultural in the city. Many of the homes are rentals, and there are a lot of multi-family units, as well.
That is why council members, like Peterson, believe the entire property should go to a park. However, it would still be smaller than many in the city.
It also has been recommended by most of the council that a citizen committee be formed by residents in the area to discuss what amenities they would like, and to see what is financially feasible.
Peterson said there are a lot of children in the Hillcrest area that deserve just as nice a park as the other areas of the city. He also noted there are 1,000 apartment units just across from the park at the University Place Campus.
“This area of town has been devastated because of high-density housing,” Peterson said. “Where do the kids play? All they had was Hillcrest Elementary.”
Children now attend the new Centennial Elementary School, formerly Scera Park Elementary, 2 miles north and on the other side of University Parkway.
“We won’t get this opportunity again,” Peterson said. “Why would we not let this part of town have a park? Let’s make it a beautiful park.”
Peterson said he has received several emails and calls supporting a larger park for the families in the area. He hopes the council will let residents tell them what they would like to see at their park.
The council is expected to address the financial aspects of the park and amenities at its first meeting in November.