The Orem City Council will vote Tuesday on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget. Since the first drafts of the budget, few things have changed.
“There are no recommended changes,” said Nicole Lareau, budget officer. “We are not moving forward with the property tax increase.”
This means there will be not Truth in Taxation hearings in August.
The proposed budget in total is $125.33 million, with $56.5 million for the General Fund. $2 million of that will come from the city’s rainy day fund.
Last year’s budget was $58.3 million for the General Fund, the city is not appropriating any surplus or rainy day funds to end the fiscal year June 30, according to Laureau.
The city is taking cautious steps because of COVID-19, Lareau said. Personnel wage increases are frozen except for $2,000 for career ladder programs in the Engineering department and the career ladder program for the Public Safety department.
It may be different halfway through the year if the economy improves, then Lareau said they’ll take another look at things.
When budget planning began in January, including estimates on sales tax revenue for the coming fiscal year, the economic picture was much different then today.
By March, the world was in the COVID-19 pandemic and projections to the budget had to be adjusted.
It is anticipated that Orem, like most cities, will have to go through several budget adjustments as the fiscal year progresses, according to Jamie Davidson, city manager.
“The budget is built with a conservative mindset of underestimating revenues and overestimating expenses,” Davidson said in his budget cover letter to the council. “All revenue collections and expenditures are monitored throughout the year by management and administrative controls. Safeguards have been developed to monitor, authorize and analyze expenditures.”
Davidson added, “These processes and safeguards allow staff the ability to amend the budget quickly, thereby allowing the city to respond to any unanticipated changes or due to economic circumstances as they become known.”
According to Davidson, for FY 2020-21, sales taxes are anticipated to be $18.8 million, representing a 20% decrease.
“This decrease was calculated using a waterfall table whereby expected revenues earlier in the fiscal year were decreased by a larger percentage but then rise over the remainder of the fiscal year,” Davidson said.
Building fees are understated in the general fund, but in this tentative budget they were cut by 50%.
“These fees represent one-time revenues and in accordance with the city’s budget-guiding principles, any excess revenues will be used this year to alleviate the budgeted use of fund balance reserves,” Davidson said.
As part of next year’s master plan updates, rate structures will be reevaluated for both cash funding (cash only) and mixed funding (cash and debt) structures, Davidson said.
“Through adherence to sound financial principles and due to the efforts of the city’s dedicated workforce, I believe the city of Orem is poised for a bright future despite the current challenges the city is facing with COVID-19,” Davidson said.
A public hearing for the purpose of adopting the final budget will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday during the regular council meeting that is being held remotely.