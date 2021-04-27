On Tuesday, the Orem City Council voted to rezone 4 acres of property between 1637 North and 1753 North along 400 West.
The council voted unanimously, with the Planning Commission also giving approval, to rezone seven homes to an R-8 residential zone from a commercial zone on those 4 acres.
While this rezone was specific to just the homes, it is part of a bigger issue that residents are concerned about.
A development to be known as The Lofts at 16th, including four townhomes and 42 condominiums, has submitted application to be built on the corner of 1600 North and 400 West.
On Monday, more than 100 residents met with the developer, Dennis O’Brien of OB-OK development to see the renditions and hear the plans for the corner before his final plans are submitted to the Planning Commission for approval.
Residents are concerned about a number of issues, but most of those issues boil down to the traffic study and traffic issues surrounding the intersection and travel lanes.
Residents are saying the traffic study was done at irregular times and unprofessionally with incorrect data and is “bogus.”
Mayor Richard Brunst said, “The traffic study was done on consecutive days on Oct. 20-21, 2020, after the Alpine School District’s Fall Break.”
He noted that the study was done by a hired consultant between 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. School traffic would not be a factor.
Brunst noted that the traffic consultant reviewed the same area and gleaned data from a traffic study done in March 2020, before COVID restrictions were in place, showing traffic levels of service.
According to Brunst, the new development would bring 53 cars to the area for the busiest times of the day.
During the open mic portion of Tuesday’s city council meeting, resident Jill Barrick submitted a number of questions to the council concerning safety, fire truck access and traffic.
“The entrance on 1600 North is worrisome,” Barrick said. “Will it be more prone to accidents? Will there be ice in the winter because of the high rise casting a shadow on the road? All relevant traffic studies should include future traffic with the new Lindon LDS Temple coming.”
Barrick noted that online road directions showed 400 West as a direct route to the new temple property.
Orem resident Jim Condie owns one of the homes the council voted on to be rezoned to the R-8 zone.
“It gives my home protection,” Condie said. “Let’s not trash this master plan.”
The plan Condie is referring to is the State Street Master Plan that includes the property O’Brien is seeking to develop.
The master plan was several years in the making and had years of input from stakeholders, elected officials, businesses and residents in several meetings, open houses, charrettes and through information brochures, fliers and in utility bills.
Residents also were concerned about the city not holding in-person council meetings so they could look the council in the eyes and read body language.
Resident LaNae Millett, who is a voice for many of the residents on The Lofts at 16th, said she was extremely frustrated with the virtual process and implored the council to go back to in-person meetings.
“This leaves residents at a disadvantage,” Millett said. She noted that nearly all councils in Utah County are either completely back in person or in a hybrid format of being able to be in person. Orem has opted to stay virtual until at least June.
While residents will most likely continue to raise their concerns, there isn't much they can do at this point.
The State Street Master Plan has written into it the zoning, codes and building restrictions for the area, and O’Brien and his architects from Knighton Architectural have followed every requirement the city has put in place in the master plan. They will not have to go to the city council for approval, only the plans must be approved by the Planning Commission and it is that commission that can ask for any additional changes.
Brunst noted that O’Brien, as part of the development, will have to build out a third lane and give easement for safety.
For now, residents are hoping that at least another traffic study can be done that shows what they feel is more correct data for travel along 1600 North and 400 West.