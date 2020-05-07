Orem city leadership, seeking ways to save the city money and keep services at the same level, may soon be asking residents, “What’s in your wallet?”
Credit and debit card companies are continually increasing their user fees to the city as well as businesses. That is causing the city to reexamine how it does business.
Many residents pay their utility fees and other city charges -- such as at the justice court, library and fitness center -- with debit or credit cards. That ends up costing the city a substantial amount of money.
“In the last four years, the city’s credit card fees have gone from $150,000 to $520,000 a year,” said Steven Downs, deputy city manager. “More people are paying with cards and rewards on some of those cards are becoming more rich, and causing (the city’s) fees to increase.”
Fees charged to the city from credit cards that have been used to pay utilities are $400,000 a year, of the $520,000 charged to the city.
Now the city is asking residents to use the bank withdrawal option, if at all possible, to pay those bills.
“It is interesting to see how fees have ratcheted up over time,” said Mayor Richard Brunst. “We have been aware of it and are happy to find a path forward.”
If residents choose to use cards for paying bills, starting Oct. 1, a convenience fee of $3.95 will be added to each utility payment made by a credit or debit card.
“People can make that bank withdrawal arrangement on their utility bill,” Downs said. “There are no fees for the withdrawal.”
The team at the Orem 311 Center at the south end of the city building can help walk-in and phone-in customers with questions.
By doing that change, Downs said the city saves enough money that it will not have to raise the water or sewer rates this year.
“If we can save money and not raise rates we all win,” Downs said.
The other $120,000 in fees comes from card usage in other areas of the city. The city is looking at other options for capturing those dollars as well.