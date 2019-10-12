A quick-moving fire destroyed a condo complex in central Orem early Saturday morning, according to the Orem Fire Department
Authorities reported no occupants or responders were injured during the incident.
Batillion Chief Rob Asbell said his team was dispatched at approximately 3:15 a.m. to the fire at 44 N. Garden Park Drive. When they arrived, they initially thought they would be able to control the fire, and a crew began a search in the interior, Asbell said.
But within three to five minutes, the fire had quickly moved up into the open attic space and engulfed the whole building of 12 units, and the crew was pulled out immediately. Though the team fought the fire aggressively after that, the building ended up being a total loss.
Asbell said they did not immediately know the cause of the fire, and an investigation is currently underway.
"Personal belongings can be replaced, but you can't replace people," Asbell said. "That's our goal at the end of the day is to walk away safe."
Red Cross came out within the first hour of the fire to work with the individuals and families affected by the incident, Asbell said, adding that all the displaced residents have been helped and given a temporary place to stay.
As for the speed of the fire, Asbell said he couldn't be certain what specifically caused it to spread so quickly, but wind coming up the canyon and the building's open attic space could have contributed. He doesn't think an accelerant was used, as the building would have gone up in flames much quicker, he said.
It was a tough night for the fire crew, to say the least. They had been just wrapping up another lengthy fire response when dispatch alerted them of the condo fire, and they then fought the condo fire aggressively through Saturday morning.
"It was a long night," Asbell said. "It was drop everything, get everybody out there."