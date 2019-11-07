The Orem City Council has amended city codes on certain parking stall requirements in some districts of the State Street corridor plan.
A year and a half ago the city hired a consultant from the Metropolitan Research Center to do a complete overview of the city and parking regulations and requirements.
The goal of the Orem City Parking Study was to provide recommendations for new parking requirements for selected land uses associated with new development.
These recommendations were based on recognized standards, local parking counts and proximity to existing and future transit.
The recommendations in this study are intended to serve as the basis for new parking standards that will be presented to the Orem City Council for adoption into the Orem City Code.
At the time of the study the hottest issue was the State Street Master Plan and its various districts. Parking stall allotments for high density housing and mixed use housing units did not comply with the desires of the community.
Jason Bench, Orem city planner said the parking stall ratios in mixed use housing were a little high according to the study. It was one stall per one bedroom and 1.7 stalls per two and three bedroom units.
The amended code would allow in mixed use high-density units only one stall per studio, one and two bedroom units.
“We felt comfortable with these stall requirements,” Bench said.
Bench noted the reason the city felt they could lower the ratio of stalls with mixed use buildings is because many of the businesses close and open shops at the same time people are coming home and going to work. Most of those stalls are available throughout the evening and overnight hours that could be available.
All other high density housing remain with the standard ratio of one parking stall for one bedroom units and two stalls for two and three bedroom units.
“We want to be sensitive to adequate parking,” said Steven Downs, city spokesman. “We don’t want to create future problems.”
Downs said developers are concerned they can meet costs if they have to have more parking than is needful for a project.
The ratio is 0.8 stalls in student high density housing.
“There is an interesting challenge,” Bench said. “We’re working towards implementing the next of the study.”
Bench said there were two items attached to passing the amended code: owners cannot charge extra for parking unless it is part of the rent and the ability to make an amended request on the set code has been taken out.
Currently, mixed use projects going in at the Meadow Gold property in the Arts District on State Street at about 900 South and State Street, and the development taking the place of the Vasa gym on 800 North are figuring out how to accommodate the proper stall ratio.
Ten percent to 20% of those mixed-use developments must be businesses.