On Tuesday, the Orem City Council voted on the allocation of CARE tax monies to help fund several cultural arts nonprofit organizations and city projects.
The annual allocation comes from 0.01% of every $10 in sales tax revenue accrued by the city.
This year, 17 small and mid-major grants were allocated along with three major grants.
“This year we allocated a total of $2,240,000,” said Steven Downs, deputy city manager. “This includes both sales tax revenue and interest earnings. The CARE tax revenue is split 50/50 between arts and recreation.”
Those organizations receiving major grants must be nonprofit, report their finances twice during the year and submit reports on ticket sales, programs etc. Those receiving small or mid-major grants feature free events and the organization must be a 501c3 non-profit.
The three major grant recipients include: Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education, $322,048; Utah Metropolitan Ballet, $20,494; and SCERA Center for the Arts, $531,868. The allocation for the SCERA also covers the Orem Heritage Museum.
Due to the economic downturn in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year due to COVID-19, the city will pay 75% of the CARE tax distribution awarded to the major grant recipients upon signing of the contract between the city and the recipient; but no sooner than July 1.
“The city will pay the remaining 25% of the CARE tax after the city has received its final CARE tax distribution from the state of Utah,” Downs said.
If the final total CARE tax distribution from the state to the city is less than the total amount of CARE tax distributions awarded to all CARE tax recipients pursuant to this ordinance, then the city will withhold the 25% of the grant.
According to Downs, the city has projected a 4.5% decrease in CARE revenue from sales tax.
“The CARE tax program is an important part of the cultural arts and recreation programs within the city of Orem,” Downs said. “Those that benefit from the many programs and facilities are very appreciative of the city’s support.”
Some recipients were forced to cancel activities for the year due to the pandemic. They submitted their requests in early March, before the effects of COVID-19 became apparent.
Groups like the Colonial Heritage Festival, Cries of Freedom and the Military Vehicles that usually hold their events at the Scera Park during the July 4th Freedom Festival of events canceled this year.
All received a reduced amount of money to take care of items that had already been purchased for the event or in the case of the Colonial Heritage Festival, they were granted $1,800 to pay for the yearly storage fees for many of their items including tents, benches, tables, etc.
“The City Council recognizes that recreation and the arts enrich the quality of life in a community and desires to encourage and support the advancement of recreational and cultural facilities and cultural arts organizations in Orem,” according to the proposed distribution ordinance.
No CARE tax revenues are distributed to an entity for operational expenses until the entity has signed a contract with the city meeting the requirements of the city’s CARE Program Policies and Procedures.
Downs noted that, “Receipt of CARE tax funding in this round of applications does not guarantee CARE tax funding in future years.”
Other awards received include the Library Auditorium Interest of $166,141, and Recreation Fitness Center Improvements, $933,200.
Operational offset for Co-Sponsored Groups was granted $30,000, the Fitness Center Interest was granted $140,000; and administrative costs of $33,600 were allocated.
Both the Library Hall & Recreation Center projects will be able to garner the interest savings they have been earning over the years. That totals $166,141 for the Library Auditorium and $140,000 for the fitness center.