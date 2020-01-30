Orem residents who want to use the referendum process in the future have new laws and more complex methodology to be aware of before getting their issue on the ballot.
The Orem City Council last week approved what is referred to as a Voter Participation Area Map, which divides the city into eight districts, according to Jody Baker, city recorder.
District boundaries were lined up, and within, precinct lines throughout the city to make the signature-gathering process less restricted to specific neighborhoods.
Signature gathering must come from at least six of the eight districts, with 8.25% from each of the six selected districts, as well as reaching the threshold of 8.25% from the entire city.
The percentage is based on the latest U.S. Census population numbers. Baker said they will most likely have to remap the city next year as the projected population increase in Orem will likely tip the city's population over 100,000 residents. That would lower the percentage needed to 7.5% from each district.
Last year the Utah State Legislature passed HB119, which allows for more communication and more transparency in collecting valid, active voter signatures on petitions to referendum.
Orem — and all cities — must have a voter participation map following the action by the Legislature.
Provo, which has its city already split into voting districts, did not have to map the city as part of a legislative change, according Janene Weiss, Provo records specialist and former city recorder.
Voters must have voted in the last presidential election to be able to sign a petition according to state law. Baker said, as point of reference for how many registered voters there are, in the Orem civic election last November, there were 43,159 voters, she expects more to register for the coming presidential election.
Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, sponsored the bill and said that he and others, including the Leagues of Cities and Towns, had been working on it for two years.
“When we looked at the referendum laws, we found gaping holes and contradictions. City clerks didn‘t know what to do,” Daw said. “We needed to recodify it. It was a giant mess and we needed to clarify it.”
Daw hoped to gain more stability in the law and more geographical diversity when it comes to name gathering signatures on petitions.
“We felt the law didn’t allow for that,” Daw said. Daw said he was also concerned cities were using taxpayer money to promote one side over the other.
Now, cities must use that money to provide information on both sides of the issue similar to voter information packets. Conversely, those seeking referendum are mandated to sit down and hammer out the issue to the best of their ability before going to the extreme measure of petitioning for referendum.
“Referendums have financial impacts on the city,” said Steven Downs, city spokesman. “The city council approved (map) option 2.”
Map option 1 did not align as well with voter precincts as option 2.
For Baker it is a big change.
“It puts more responsibility on people doing referendums. Now within seven days after it (petitioning) begins, they are to start sending signatures to the county for verification.”