Residents from the southeast area of Orem are going to have the opportunity to give their opinion on a proposed park that would replace the old Hillcrest Elementary School.
On Tuesday the city council got its first look at three potential options for a 9.3-acre park. Currently there is a much smaller 1.85-acre park on the property.
Much has to happen before a park is in place, but this week is kickstarting that process.
The three options or concepts differ greatly. The first option leaves the entire 65-year-old elementary school intact, to possibly be sold to some commercial interest while leaving about 3 acres for a park.
This concept is not one the council would be interested in, and it is the most costly at $15 million to retrofit seismically and clear asbestos, according to Brenn Bybee, assistant city manager.
Concepts two and three have some similar purpose. Both offer enough pickleball courts to be considered a regional pickleball park and allows for regional tournaments to be played there. Pickleball is swiftly becoming one of the top sports throughout the country. It is all a revenue option for the city.
Other amenities include playground areas, firepit gathering area, even option three has a hammock park, outdoor rooms, game tables, ping pong area, pavilions, walking paths and more. Most amenities are not found elsewhere in the city.
Both options two and three cost about $10 million, according to Bybee.
Option two would leave the newest portion of the elementary school standing. That includes the gym, kitchen, stage, media room and a classroom that were added in 2004. The rest of the school would be demolished.
Option three would take out the building completely, enlarge the park and add two more pickleball courts. That would equal 16 courts.
While councilmembers say they didn’t have enough time to delve into the important conversations needed about the park and talk finances, or if the new parts of the building are really safe, the majority appear to be in favor of either the second or third choice.
Councilmember Debby Lauret is in favor of option two that leaves the newest portion of the school.
“It is in such good condition,” Lauret said. “It would be an asset.”
Lauret envisions everything from dance classes, Junior Jazz basketball, Scouts and other functions including wedding receptions, family reunions, even independent faith groups could have worship services there. It would be a true community center.
“I think we’ll find the funding here and there,” she said.
Other council members know they want the whole 9 acres, but aren't sure if it should be all park or if concept two in the long-term is the best financial solution.
“I don’t know what it costs to run,” said Tom Macdonald, councilman. Macdonald said he was the numbers man.
For a period of time there was concern that only the smaller property for the park would be chosen, the city would lose the ability to have a large park in the Hillcrest neighborhood, and the money would be deferred to another project such as a new city hall -- something that has been on Mayor Richard Brunst's wish list.
Since that time, however, it is apparent that a larger park will be the choice.
“The park to me is more important than a city hall,” Macdonald said.
Macdonald added this is the right time for this area of the city, that has been neglected, to have a park.
Councilman David Spencer is all for the 9-acre park. He said he would have to look at the gym and see if it really is worth saving. He likes the idea of all 9-plus acres being a park, as denoted in concept three.
“The area needs a park,” Spencer said. “That area of the city needs a park. It’s a positive for the Hillcrest Neighborhood.”
Spencer added, “Now all we have to do is take it to the citizens. That’s the key.”
On March 31, Orem received a letter from the Alpine School District notifying the city that it had declared the former Hillcrest Elementary School as surplus property.
On May 26, the city council passed a resolution declaring its intent to purchase the Hillcrest property and authorized City Manager Jamie Davidson to negotiate the terms.
In an agreement with the school district, Orem had first right of refusal to purchase the more-than 9.33 acres. The price was set at $5.6 million — or $568,000 per acre. The city was to purchase the property, before the end of the year. That happened in December.
Former Orem Mayor Jim Evans, now executive director of the Freedom Festival, has strong feelings about helping the southeast neighborhood.
“I definitely support having that park in the south part of our city,” Evans said. “That would pay big dividends to the quality of life in that area of Orem for many years to come.”
The park has an excellent location, just by the UVX bus terminal, by the University Parkway, close to Interstate 15 and perfect for tournament play next to a mall and a hotel that will be built.
Evans added, “Families enjoy wonderful parks and open spaces in other areas of our community and this park would also afford the same opportunities."
The council will continue to address the issues with both options two and three, have resident meetings and online discussions and then will start working on financing.