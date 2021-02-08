Every January, members of the Orem City Council and the mayor hold a retreat to determine city-wide goals for the group to consider when making decisions over the coming year.
This year, city officials have chosen five areas of focus:
- Safe and Livable Neighborhoods.
- Thriving and Balanced Business Environment.
- Dependable Infrastructure.
- Community Focused and Effective Government, and.
- Skilled and Talented Workforce.
In his last year as mayor, Richard Brunst spoke about the five points of focus and other issues he believes the city is facing.
“We’ve worked hard over several years to put together neighborhood plans,” Brunst said. “We want them to be safe. We put a lot of emphasis on the neighborhoods.
To do that, the city has updated the parks master plan as well as the sewer, water, storm drain and roads master plans.
“We have one last area of the city to get LED lights,” Brunst said. “We are upgrading our parks and adding amenities.”
Last year, the city passed a rental licensing program that puts the owners in charge of late payments on utilities.
“We were losing $60,000 to $80,000 a year on renters leaving without paying their final utilities,” Brunst said. “With the rental licensing program, we also know who the owners are.”
As for business, which seems to be thriving in Orem, Brunst said the city received a pleasant surprise in 2020. With COVID-19, the financial office anticipated a drop of about 20% in sales tax revenue. In reality, Orem’s sales tax revenue increased by over 10%.
As for a good mix of business, Brunst feels confident Orem is stable and balanced.
“Orem’s always been a business-friendly city,” Brunst said, “We’ve heard from businesses in our city, and we’ve come to terms with a good mix of where to put things.”
Brunst referenced the State Street Master Plan as one of the major forces behind maintaining balance between the city and local businesses, arts and multi-family dwellings.
Orem’s infrastructure is aging, however.
Recently, the city announced that — through luck or, perhaps, just good timing — officials are able to bond for improvement projects that need to be done rather that piecemeal funding and updates through years of waiting.
With the ability to bond at a low interest rate, lower than what the pay-as-you go plan would provide, Orem is also able to lower the city utility fees between 15% and 25%.
“Bond rates dropped 40%, and now, we have an interest rate so low we can bond,” Brunst said.
One of the first projects to receive attention is the construction of a 10-million gallon water tank to help the city meet residents’ needs.
“We’ve saved up half the money we need for a water tank,” Brunst said.
Discussion on infrastructure also included utility systems, energy storage and plans to replace the city center, which is one of the top priorities Brunst would like to see started before he leaves office in December.
“Our building in over 50 years old, it is not ADA accessible, and it is not up to fire codes or seismic codes,” Brunst explained.
Brunst indicated the roof is leaking, the elevator is too small and inhibits accessibility, and there are major cracks in the walls, which are just brick and mortar with no rebar or other stabilizers.
One of the most concerning aspects of the current building, Brunst said, is the sewer lift station located in the basement of the building, which is also where accounting and information technology offices are.
“Our City Center is worn out,” he said. “I’m trying to let people know about the problem. I’m concerned our employees are working in an unsafe environment.”
Brunst said Utah has many unsafe buildings, with Orem’s city hall being one of them. It is bad enough that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has taken notice.
“FEMA is coming out this way and is worried about these buildings,” Brunst said. “This is the face of the city, and it doesn’t have fire alarms.”
Brunst said when the Magna earthquake hit last year, the folks that work in the basement could feel it, and they scrambled.
“They call the basement the crumble zone,” Brunst said. “We enforce other building codes but don’t live by them ourselves.”
Brunst said the council has approached Method Studio, the architects that worked on the addition to the new library, to draw up ideas for a new city hall.
In the meantime, the mayor and council plan to proceed through the year and present more plans and announcements as the city continues to climb out of COVID-19 and get back on track for another successful year.