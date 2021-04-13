Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.