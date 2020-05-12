The Orem City Council got an updated virtual tour of current construction on the library auditorium and fitness center projects during Tuesday evening’s work session.
Both projects have overcome some delays and are now on a trajectory to be completed in the timing originally set. The fitness center pools are on schedule to open at the end of July and the whole center is scheduled for a Feb. 1, 2021, opening.
The library auditorium’s completion is planned for Oct. 6 with an opening to be scheduled in November.
Here is what is happening at both construction sites:
Orem Fitness Center
With a good kick-start donation of $1 million by the Woobury Corporation announced at the groundbreaking, Orem continues on course in its new fitness center plans.
According to Ryan Clark, director of Development Services, work on all three levels of the center is ongoing. Along the way construction crews have found issues with the old air conditioning and atmosphere vent structures and they have had to be replaced.
Wood from the old basketball courts have been repurposed as a wall decoration featuring a timeline of the fitness center.
Spectator seating in the pool area is nearing completion as walls on the other side of the pool are coming down.
Crews are currently putting in new storm drains, sprinkling systems and parking on the new north entry side.
The second floor will be walled in glass with views of Timpanogos, Rock Canyon and Utah Lake.
“Residents won’t believe just how large and open it is. There is quite a difference from what we had,” said Ryan Clark, director of Development Services. “It is much brighter than what we had before.”
He added, “There are some pretty big systems going into this facility.”
Clark said they did have a three-day delay because of COVID-19.
“One crew got sick, and we had to release them and bring on a new crew,” Clark said.
Big D Construction is the company constructing the fitness center project.
The fitness center will have new studios, a new exercise room and all new equipment. That equipment includes 20 treadmills, 12 ellipticals, 40 spin bikes and new training and weight rooms that is about one and a half times bigger than the old area. Images of the new equipment were shared with the council.
It was noted that all of the equipment is American-made, so there were no delays with equipment because of COVID-19.
“It’s moving along very quickly,” said Karl Hirst, director of Parks and Recreation.
Orem Library auditorium
The library is back on an adjusted schedule and is seeing some projects on the site nearing completion, though that has not always been the case.
A few weeks ago, Clark indicated there was a problem with getting seating parts for the auditorium because of COVID-19. That has been alleviated.
Stadium Savers, out of Michigan, was the seating manufacturer and had been closed down as a non-necessary business during a pandemic lock down in the state. That has lock down has been lifted and the chairs are to be delivered in the next week.
A courtyard including raised gardens and a raised fire pit are featured with seating and gathering places.
At the groundbreaking of the library addition a year ago, the auditorium was being touted as just a summer away with an early August 2020 opening that has been moved forward two months thanks to COVID-19.
Orem residents have been waiting more than a decade to see this auditorium come to fruition.
The idea of a library auditorium has run the gamut of discussions and architectural designs, from a large civic center to a cozy gathering place for about 500 of the library’s closest friends and patrons.
Over the past decade, money has been put into the city coffers from the Cultural Arts and Recreation Enhancement tax revenues for the auditorium.
There is also the $1 million donation from Alan and Karen Ashton to help with construction, along with other smaller private and business donations.
For library director Charlene Crozier, who needs room for her growing programs, the auditorium can’t be built fast enough.
In the meantime, Crozier announced Tuesday a $50,000 matching grant from a family attached to Orem that will be divided between both projects.
This will kick off a small donation campaign where donors can give $20, which would be matched with another $20. That campaign will be introduced fully at a later date.