Beginning Jan. 1 all owners and landlords of non-commercial rental properties in Orem must register with the city and prepare to pay a $50 yearly license fee.
On Tuesday, the Orem City Council voted 7-0 to require landlords to have city utility bills in their name, and beginning July 1 will have to pay a $50 license fee to rent their units.
The city will begin registration on Jan. 1 and give all landlords a six-month grace period to get signed up.
Doing this will help the city build a contact list of landlords and give police quicker accessibility to them if there is an issue on their property.
The city turns in about $70,000 in unpaid utilities to collections each year as a result of renters leaving their dwellings without paying their utility bills. Orem typically sees about $30,000 collected. The city is hoping the change with landlords will garner most of the remaining $40,000 back to city coffers.
The new database will also address “illegal rentals” by quickly determining if they have a rental license. Over time, they will also be able to identify landlords they’ve determined are not attentive to the happenings at their property.
The new licensing program will reduce the amount of work city employees spend performing shut-offs, reading meters, reviewing lease agreements and dealing with various challenges of rental properties, according to Steven Downs, city spokesman.
Downs said the fee for a rental license is $50. Landlords who own multiple buildings will not have to pay more than the $50 charge.
“You will have to be licensed to be a landlord in the city,” Downs said.
The $50 assessment will match the city’s fiscal year and will go from July 1 to June 30.
The city will hold an open house and other meetings for landlords to keep them informed of changes, fees and how to come into compliance with any new regulations.
There will also be information about the changes online at https://orem.org/landlords beginning Jan. 1.
Councilman Brent Sumner was concerned about landlords raising rents because of the minimal fee.
“I don’t want landlords to up rents. Some will use this as a way to get more,” Sumner said. “It’s a good plan overall.”
Mayor Richard Brunst said he believes landlords will pay more attention to the quality of the people to whom they are renting.
“It is a reasonable program and not too pricey,” Downs said. “We will only have to deal with the owners if the accounts get behind.”
Getting licensed will be as simple as getting the utilities in the names of the owners (adding a property manager, when applicable). Minimal programming will need to be done internally to allow this system to accommodate both the utilities and the rental licensing, Downs said.
There are a few exemptions according to the new city code such as owners that rent to relatives. If at any time that changes, or the family members move out, the property owner will have to register.
Residents 65 and older that are just renting a room in their home will need to register with the city but will not have to pay the $50 fee.
Shut-off notices will be sent if the bill is three months behind.