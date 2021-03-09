After years of studies and a facilities master plan, the Orem City Council is faced with the decision to build or not to build a new city building.
The current city hall was basically put together with brick and mortar, there is no rebar or other support systems. Walls are cracking, and things are just getting old and the cost to repair is great as pictures show.
During Tuesday’s council work session, Method Studio architecture firm presented two conceptual ideas on what a new city building might look like and what would need to be done to remodel and bring the current building up to several codes.
In the end, a remodel could cost as much as $4 million to $5 million more than the suggested new builds. The new builds also would add approximately 9,000 more square feet for usable space and future growth, according to Rob Beishline from Method Studio.
“In the current building, there is an inability to grow or upgrade,” Beishline said. “We are recognizing it is dysfunctional, it is not ADA compliant and there are escalating maintenance costs. This is normal for a building of this vintage.”
The conceptual ideas for a new city hall has the building in an L shape for both, but positioned differently on the corner of State Street and Center Street. They both provide larger parking lots that are closer to the city building and in the first option close to the new Library Hall auditorium.
The two options also offer a large gathering space or plaza between the buildings on the city hall campus.
If something like the second option were to be selected, city workers would need to be displaced during construction, according Joe Smith, architect. Smith also has worked on the Orem Fitness Center and Library Hall auditorium buildings.
“The systems work well with Library Hall,” Smith said. This is referring to the second option which shows a plaza between the Library and the City Hall building.
“Those are very attractive options,” said Mayor Richard Brunst. “It brings modernality to it (the city hall and location).”
A full report on the seismic, ADA and other parts of the feasibility studies were given to council members to read over and ponder what they believe the next steps should be.
Most council members liked what they saw and some were OK with either option given the cost factors being the same.
“I like both options,” said Brent Sumner, councilmember. “They don’t look overpowering. I like these better than some other cities are building.”
The buildings would be three stories, with one possibly underground and two above ground; or three above ground.
“The new building would give us more functional space and we can grow into it in the future,” said Jamie Davidson, city manager.
Davidson noted the current 311 Center is in very small quarters and needs a bigger location. It would also plan for a break room which the city building does not currently have. Bathrooms and the elevator would also be ADA compliant; they aren’t now.
After the presentation and comments from the council, Brunst challenged members to read the full report and then have another discussion with that information.
In the meantime, the city is looking at major repairs and continued cracking of the walls and bad insulation as the building has only single-paned windows.