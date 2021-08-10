In a special meeting of the Orem City Council on Monday, the council voted 4-3 to place a moratorium on building not only in the hubs of the State Street Master Plan area but throughout the city.
Council members voting in favor of the moratorium were Terry Petersen, Tom Macdonald, David Spencer and Jeff Lambson. Those opposed to the moratorium were Brent Sumner, Debby Lauret and Mayor Richard Brunst.
The ordinance presented would prohibit the erection of construction, reconstruction or alteration of any building in the various zones or hubs in the plan for up to six months.
Those areas to be looked at include the City Center District zones, the Hub District zones, the Canyon Crossing District zones, the Arts District zones and the North Village District zones.
It appears from earlier council discussion that the issue has come full circle since a Dec. 9 council meeting where the same discussion first came up in reference to the North Village District.
The action Monday was called by some to be political in nature as emails and support on the matter came from the Southwest Orem Neighborhood Association, an action committee, and from current candidates both new to the council and incumbent.
The council chambers were filled to capacity and Brunst on several occasions had to asked the audience to quiet down so the meeting could continue.
Representatives from Wright Development expressed concern that they had worked for three years on getting the development to the city’s specifications. The project included main floor retailers and a number of upper-floor apartments, approximately 345 in total.
Other residents and council members wanted time to make adjustments to the various hubs in the master plan, and yet a third group felt the moratorium was inappropriate and dangerous for future city expansion and could bring a lawsuit against the city regarding private property rights.
The moratorium for six months will give the council and planning commission time to look at each hub to see if it is designed correctly and still is a good fit for a growing city that is land-locked.
The State Street Master Plan was begun in earnest by the city’s Community Development office, city planners and stakeholders around 2015 and was originally adopted in 2019.
In the December meeting, Jason Bench, city planner, reviewed with the council all of the processes and public engagement that had occurred since 2015 to make sure the city did what the public wanted.
Either because of growth or lack of knowledge, some residents were unaware of what the city has gone through to provide for safe neighborhoods and opportunities to build multifamily dwellings, according to Bench.
The North Village district or hub located at 1600 South recently had its height options lowered and parking change to meet those options.
Now, the same residents joined others to look at the Arts District, and particularly the property where the Meadow Gold Ice Cream plant was at 900 South and State Street.
The developer is holding its first neighborhood meeting, which would in some terms complete the application. Some contend the application is in process, but residents cited codes that could be interpreted differently.
The moratorium puts all those plans on hold.
The State Street Master Plan was put into place not because city officials are advocating for lots of multifamily dwellings, but city developers feel they need to be ready for it with predictions of 1,000 new residents each year coming to Orem until 2040, according to the Community Development services.