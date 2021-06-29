The Orem City Council has a pleasant but ominous conundrum: How to use $16 million.
The $16 million is from the American Rescue Plan Act. It is for municipalities and other organizations to improve and help areas that may have been affected by COVID-19.
Orem received the first of two disbursements of $8.04 million last week.
The general guidance from the treasury includes identifying the most pressing local needs relating to the pandemic and its effects; and engage constituents and communities in developing plans to use funds.
“In some cases we already have plans created that we have been looking to fund,” said Steven Downs, deputy city manager.
The money must be spent by December 2026, but must be appropriated to projects by December 2024. There are things it can be used for and there are things that it cannot be used for.
For instance, it can be used for water, sewer and broadband, but it cannot be used as a payment to the Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency or UTOPIA.
Public health and economic impacts should be considered as well as impacted communities and infrastructure like water, sewer and broadband.
A number of those concerns either did not impact the city during COVID or were taken care of by other Cares Act money.
According to Downs, some of the things the money can be used for that are currently being discussed include funding for the Hillcrest Park and portions toward a new city hall.
Hillcrest Park
One of the top questions being asked is would investments in improving outdoor spaces such as Hillcrest Park or other parks in the city be an eligible use of funds as a response to the public health emergency and/or its negative economic impacts?
The federal treasuries response is that “ ... in recognition of the disproportionate negative economic impacts on certain communities and populations, the Interim Final Rule identifies certain types of services that are eligible uses when provided in a Qualified Census Tract (QCT), to families and individuals living in QCTs."
For example, investments in parks, public plazas and other public outdoor recreation spaces may be responsive to the needs of disproportionately impacted communities by promoting healthier living environments and outdoor recreation and socialization to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“Many governments saw significantly increased use of parks during the pandemic that resulted in damage or increased maintenance needs,” Downs reported.
New city hall
There still needs to be further research on using the money for a new city hall, according to Downs.
One of the most asked questions of the treasury is if recipients may use funds to invest in infrastructure other than water, sewer and broadband projects (e.g. roads, public facilities)?
Downs noted the answer from the treasury was that a general infrastructure project typically would not be considered a response to the public health emergency and its negative economic impacts unless the project responds to a specific pandemic-related public health need (e.g., investments in facilities for the delivery of vaccines) or a specific negative economic impact of the pandemic (e.g., affordable housing in a Qualified Census Tract).”
So while some on the council might like to have used a portion of the money on a new city hall, it cannot be designated for it.
Capital investments in public facilities to meet pandemic operational needs also are eligible, such as physical plant improvements to public hospitals and health clinics or adaptations to public buildings to implement COVID-19 mitigation tactics, Downs added.
While the city hall as a whole may be out, there are some questions about specifics.
Improved ventilation in public buildings is an eligible use but we are not sure if this would apply to a new building or only to renovations, Downs said.
For now, the council will continue training and holding conversations to obtain clarification on the uses of the funding. Council members will need to collaborate with community partners to understand the other opportunities and needs, and the city leaders and council will work to identify uses of ARPA funding.
The council has some time to mull it over and to bring the public’s input into the process.