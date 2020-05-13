The Orem City Council unanimously accepted the tentative budget for fiscal year 2020-21 during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The General Fund budget presented to the council totaled $125,326,548.00. However, only $101,761,808 represents collections of new revenues.
Last year’s budget was $126 million.
Getting the budget ready for Tuesday’s hand-off to the council was no easy task, according to Jamie Davidson, city manager.
When budget planning began in January, including estimates on sales tax revenue for the coming fiscal year, the economic picture was much different then today.
By March the world was in the COVID-19 pandemic and projections to the budget had to be adjusted.
According to Davidson, the state of Utah just barely notified the city of projected sales tax revenues for March. Comparing March 2019 to March 2020, sales tax revenues were down 5.5%.
April revenues are expected to be worse.
It is anticipated that Orem, like most cities, will have to go through several budget adjustments as the fiscal year progresses, according to Davidson.
“The budget is built with a conservative mindset of underestimating revenues and overestimating expenses,” Davidson said in his cover letter to the council. “All revenue collections and expenditures are monitored throughout the year by management and administrative controls. Safeguards have been developed to monitor, authorize and analyze expenditures.”
Davidson added, “These processes and safeguards allow staff the ability to amend the budget quickly, thereby allowing the city to respond to any unanticipated changes or due to economic circumstances as they become known.”
According to Davidson, for FY 2020-21, sales taxes are anticipated to be $18.8 million representing a 20% decrease.
“This decrease was calculated using a waterfall table whereby expected revenues earlier in the fiscal year were decreased by a larger percentage but then rise over the remainder of the fiscal year,” Davidson said.
Building fees are understated in the General Fund, but in this Tentative Budget they were cut by 50%.
“These fees represent one-time revenues and in accordance with the city’s budget-guiding principles, any excess revenues will be used this year to alleviate the budgeted use of fund balance reserves,” Davidson said.
Water and sewer revenues are not going to be increased this fiscal year as the city will begin the process of updating master plans to address the needs of these utility systems for the coming years.
As part of these master plan updates, rate structures will be reevaluated for both cash funding (cash only) and mixed funding (cash and debt) structures, Davidson said.
Storm water equivalent service unit (ESU) fees are proposed to increase to $7.60 per ESU per month from the current $7.35 per ESU per month.
Residential solid waste (garbage) rates are scheduled to increase commensurate with cost of service increases from the city’s private solid waste hauler, Waste Management, Inc., as well as a higher processing standard for recycled materials.
The increases are as follows: The first can will go from $11.50 a month to $11.85 month. The second can will increase from $10.50 a month to $10.85 a month. Recycling cans will increase from $3.60 a month to $3.90 a month. Green Waste cans will go from $6.20 a month to $6.40 a month. Combined first can and recycling can (mandatory for new accounts) will increase from $15.10 a month to $15.75 a month.
“The operational portion of the budget has been adjusted in many areas due to the current COVID-19 economic climate,” Davidson said. “Various budget cuts and other operational budget adjustments are included throughout this budget.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated impacts to city revenues, this FY 2020-21 Tentative Budget does not include any market or merit increases for personnel, Davidson noted.
However, the city will continue to monitor revenues and make adjustments as conditions hopefully improve.
“Through adherence to sound financial principles and due to the efforts of the city’s dedicated workforce, I believe the city of Orem is poised for a bright future despite the current challenges the city is facing with COVID-19,” Davidson said.
A public hearing for the purpose of adopting the final budget will be held June 16 at 6 p.m. in the Orem City Council Chambers. The fiscal year begins July 1.