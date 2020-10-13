The Orem City Council was invited to think a little more green on Tuesday as Utah Valley University requested a name change for 1200 West.
The council voted 6-1 to change the name to Wolverine Way. Councilman Brent Sumner gave the only dissenting vote.
Councilman Tom Macdonald made the motion, saying, “As a proud Wolverine, I move that the council approve the name change.”
Wolverine Way fronts Interstate 15 and runs parallel to it on the east side of the freeway.
The request for the change came from Frank Young, Vice President of Facilities and Planning at UVU.
“Renaming will provide greater community and student affinity and will bring recognition to a great institution housed in Orem,” Young said in applying for the name change.
According to Steve Anderson, UVU Director of Government and Community Relations, the university and city have been discussing the change and talking about the possibilities for a while.
“After all, UVU has been in Orem over 40 years now,” Anderson said.
The street signs will reflect both the Wolverine Way name and the 1200 West designation, an issue that concerned Sumner.
“We appreciate having UVU in the city,” Mayor Richard Brunst said. “We love UVU and love what they do.”
UVU is one of, if not the largest employer in Orem, Brunst said. It is also the largest university by student count in the state.
UVU follows on the foothills of Brigham Young University who worked with the leadership in Provo to have a name change after their mascot. On Oct. 19, 2019, BYU and the city of Provo put up the official street signs with a big breakfast party.
After Provo High School and the Bulldogs had moved from their old school location, BYU had purchased the high school building. The street leads right in to the BYU campus.
The event marked the 144th anniversary of the founding of BYU and coincided with the university’s homecoming week.
The date has not yet been set for any special celebration commemorating the Wolverines’ new designation, but Anderson said they intend to do something, even if social distancing is needed.