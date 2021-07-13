The Orem City Council was presented with its first look at the Hillcrest Park design plan during Tuesday’s work session. Prior to this the council had been given options but nothing specific.
The design takes into consideration requests made by the city, public works, residents and stakeholders, according to Brenn Bybee, assistant city manager.
The park’s design concept has several added amenities and adaptations from neighborhood requests and from the original concepts.
“There is a big emphasis on walking paths and connectivity,” Bybee said. “I’m really excited for what Landmark put together.”
According to Lisa Benson with Landmark Design, the company designing the project, along with Method Studios, the newest portions of the existing Hillcrest Elementary school are retained, including the gym, stage and kitchen areas.
New restrooms are added on the southeast corner of the building that provide for an inside and outside entrance. The water supply for the restrooms also will be attached to the water being supplied to a new splash pad.
“Two large open lawn areas provide flexible play and gathering space. Perimeter pathways offer multiple options for circulating through the park and also provide access to exercise stations and small pavilions,” according to the design description.
A “tot lot” and playground for school age children flank new restrooms and a large pavilion to the east and a natural playground is located west of the structures. The splash pad is also located in this active area, according to the design specifications.
Twelve pickleball courts and a demonstration garden offer two distinct activities in the northwest corner of the park, according to Benson.
A courtyard with flexible seating, raised planters and game tables connects the modified school building to the park. Other key features include a fire pit (or gathering area with interactive art), permanent nine-square courts and a hammock/slack line hill.
The total cost to build at one time is approximately $11.1 million. There is also an option to build in three phases but that could cost up to 9% or 10% more.
Orem leaders found out recently that money from the American Rescue Plan can be used to help build the park which could mean the park could be on a fast track to completion once officially approved.
Construction would most likely take 18 months and over two summer seasons with completion in 2023. The biggest problem at the moment is finding workers to do the buildout, according to Benson.
For the moment, city council members liked what they saw in the new design.
“I like the way it looks,” said Mayor Richard Brunst. At the same time he was concerned about things like lawns during a drought and why there were no basketball courts, as requested by residents.
“It would be nice if it could be done yesterday,” said Terry Peterson, city councilmember.
Peterson has been the champion of this park since the possibilities opened last summer.
When asked about concerns over safety or homeless people in the park, Jamie Davidson, city manager, said like any other park in the city, he hopes residents would become the eyes and ears for the park.
Davidson said the city will now take the plan the council indicated it is happy with and start honing it for final approval, hopefully much sooner than later.