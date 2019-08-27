The Orem City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to raise the city property tax 7.9%, with revenues going directly to the Orem Police Department to hire four new officers.
That means owners of a home valued at $302,000 will now pay $11 per year more on their city property taxes.
Councilman David Spencer was the lone nay vote. In voting against the tax he said, “We’re going to raise taxes. We’re missing the mark on this. It’s just putting a Band-Aid on it.”
That tax increase, which has been factored into the 2019-2020 budget, appears to be the topping on a potential city volcano that has been bubbling for some months and appears to be preparing to blow.
Residents, including former police officers, family members and officers themselves have voiced over several council meetings and in private the need for veteran police officers to receive better compensation to encourage them to stay in Orem.
According to Chief Gary Giles, the police department has a 25% turnover each year. While new officers are coming in the front door, veteran officers are leaving through the back door just as fast to better paying positions.
During the work session Tuesday, Jamie Davidson, city manager, offered options on how to raise wages. That would include using all or part the 17.9% match of the police officers' and firefighters' 401K benefits.
Davidson said he is also looking at readjusting how overtime pay is calculated. Overall, he believes he can find about $280,000 for raise increases.
Mayor Richard Brunst said he had a better idea, while Giles said some of the ideas being thrown around he had not even been told about.
“I’m not in favor of this,” Mayor Richard Brunst said. “There is a different way to do this.”
Davidson, who has been working with city staff to find money, said the plan would not be a long-term fix.
“I don’t think it’s sustainable,” he said. “I don’t know how we are going to pay for this. ... We are facing rising healthcare, rising retirements costs. You’re asking me to find money that doesn’t exist.”
Davidson referred back to the Great Recession in 2008 and how it took the city several years to recover.
A number of residents went to the mic to again ask the council to find the money and in some cases, accuse Davidson and others of not budgeting wisely.
For residents wanting money to come out of somewhere to help officers, Davidson noted that 45% of the general fund goes to public safety and 55% goes to a long list of all the other items and services sustained by the fund, including the general operation of the city.
Zac Adams, a 16-year police veteran in Salt Lake County, said he wanted to work for Orem — it had a reputation for being the best department. However, his brother was on the force and that wouldn’t have worked.
Adams lives in Orem and said, “Orem was a premier agency. I’m shocked to see what has happened.”
“Stop talking about it and do something, actions speak louder than words,” Adams added.
An active Orem police officer addressed the council looked at his cell phone and said at that moment, there were nine calls for service. One of those calls required six officers. That left two officers to address the rest. There were three accidents and no officers there.
“We need bodies and money to keep senior officers,” he said.
“We know there are people leaving the city,” said Councilwoman Debby Lauret. ”Next Tuesday we are working on a career ladder. You have courage beyond belief. We need to retain officers and get new ones in the pipeline.”
With the banter being thrown back and forth, Councilman Tom Macdonald said the public safety funding topic should have been the only thing on the work agenda and continue to be until it gets fixed.
“I’m shocked we haven’t talked about it,” Macdonald said.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 in a special council meeting to discuss the matter further.