The calls for police departments and public safety organizations to be defunded or revamped has moved the leaders in Orem to form a Public Safety Advisory Committee to help public safety agencies stay engaged with the community.
Orem’s challenges may differ from large metropolitan areas, but the community’s officials still believe there is always room for improvement and training. The new committee is meant to close the gap that may exist between law enforcement officers and the public.
“Orem saw the writing on the wall last year with the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Heather Schriever, city attorney and adviser to the committee. “They wanted an entity that could bridge communication between the public and the city.”
Schriever added the police department already does a great deal of engagement, but the new committee is just another tool they can use. It is a pro-active way to keep good relationships with police.
Orem residents, for the most part, are already supportive of their public safety organizations — including police, fire and EMT first responders. These departments have been involved with community policing as well as the inclusion of mental health officers and bilingual officers to help the entire community.
There is one thing that is very clear in making this new committee: Orem’s public safety departments aren’t going away.
“We are not looking to defund the police,” Mayor Richard Brunst said. “We’ve looked at our departments and are making sure everything meets with the law.”
Rather than defund or undo the police and fire departments, Orem has provided them with the tools they need to protect residents and themselves. According to Brunst, the city has invested and continues to invest in body camera, bulletproof vests, new fire engines, trained mental health officers, new cars and — instead of defunding — they gave officers raises.
Councilman David Spencer has been assigned, in his council capacity, to be on the committee. He believes it will be a great source for residents to bring complaints or compliments as they continue to improve public safety.
“I support the police and fire, 100%, to keep Orem safe,” Spencer said. “I think it’s a good checks and balance system and a good way to get feedback from the citizens.”
Spencer said the committee is not there to scrutinize every little thing but rather to see if they can make a difference in Orem.
“I’m excited to be on the committee,” Spencer said. “They (public safety) put their lives on the line. If they’re not there, we’re not safe.”
Over the past year, the city council and management have made sure that public safety has received not only raises but a full career ladder program. They are now completely filled with officers seeking to be employed in the city, new equipment for the fire and EMT departments, and new chiefs for the fire and police departments.
Both Police Chief Josh Adams and Fire Chief Marc Sanderson had served in Orem, left for higher level jobs and returned when the chief positions opened. Both men have worked with the men and women they are over and have not only built a good relationship with their departments but have also worked hard to build trust in the community.
Spencer said he’s not sure how often the new committee will meet but residents should be assured their concerns will be addressed as quickly as possible.