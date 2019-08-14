It’s no secret that Orem has various developments under construction, but interested residents often don’t know what they are or how many. Now they can.
Orem’s Development Services has designed a simple website https://orem.org/apb that lists all of the construction and redevelopment projects in the city, a brief description, where the company located and where it is in the process; and it shows businesses new to Orem as well.
“Orem continues to be a place people want to invest in,” said Steven Downs, city spokesman. “It speaks to our staff to make things happen.”
“It’s kind of a one-stop shop for information on what’s being built,” said Pete Wolfley, communications and innovations officer and designer of the website.
Wolfley said the idea was to get information out on projects as soon as possible and with as much transparency as possible.
“We want to make information accessible,” Wolfley said.
The ‘apb’ in the website address stands for active projects being built.
One of the purposes of the website is to make sure correct information is being shared instead of relying on social media speculation.
“People don’t have to speculate anymore,” Wolfley said. “It went up on Aug. 1.”
The idea for the website came from residents’ response to survey on what kind of information they would like from the city.
Wolfely said, “It’s been interesting, people want to know about new developments and events.”
That is what they are getting. The website is set to update every five minutes.
As of noon Tuesday there were 55 projects on the list. It showed everything from permits being issued to developments being granted occupancy. It shows anything from a pergola being built to large projects like Green On Campus Drive, the student housing project being built just east of Utah Valley University.
The Green On Campus Drive housing development shows buildings one through three under construction and permits issued for building five and the for the five-story parking garage.
The simple website also shows whether a new business is building or redesigning a building before occupying it.
On Orem’s homepage you can also find Orem Construction Central, which lists projects specifically being done for the city such as parks, sewer lines and more.