Summer heat radiating off of playground equipment and children wearing shorts and sun suits are not a good combination. Now Orem is trying to help mitigate the problem.
At the request of several Orem residents, the All-Together Playground at Orem City Park has been shaded for special needs children to play in the heat of summer.
There were only two things to do to get the shade – find the money for it and the time to install it.
The money was found through the CARE Tax for city physical facilities. About $55,000 is what was needed to purchase the materials to help shade the busier areas of the playground.
However, the maintenance crews were in a quandary as to how they were going to install the shading because the playground would have to be closed for a few weeks to let concrete dry and just to put up the shade coverings.
Reed Price, maintenance division manager, said the shades were ordered late last fall and the crews were just waiting to get all of the pieces shipped.
One of the pieces came in the wrong color and the correct color piece had to be re-shipped which delayed the project.
While COVID-19 was not the expected blessing in disguise for the crews, it effectively shut down all the city playgrounds.
“Fortunately the playground is shut down which gave us time,” Price said. “There are three areas of shade, over the merry-go-round, the toddlers swings and the island gathering spot.”
Price said the toddlers swings were the biggest area to shade, but that the whole playground will be cooler because of what has been installed.
The island area has been redesigned with the addition of shade and picnic tables. Price said there are always a few hundred people using the playground at any given time in the summer.
“It is the most popular playground in the city,” Price said. “It is well used. Citizens love it, and we are trying to meet their needs.”
Price said the three-and-a-half-year-old playground is being used so much that it requires yearly replacement on some of the rubber around the merry-go-round and crews also have replaced mulch and trees that were struggling with artificial turf.
The All-Together Playground isn’t the only playground to get shade, Price added.
“Bonneville Park’s playground added a toddler structure and expanded the area specifically for toddlers,” Price said. “It also is shaded.”
Orem hopes to continue adding shading to a number of playgrounds in the future, according to Price.