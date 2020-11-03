Imagine if you had to keep all of the records for your city. Where would you put them all?
That is the discussion that’s been going on in Orem for a few months now, according to Jody Bates, city recorder.
Bates has been working with department heads and the city council to come up with a retention schedule. Basically, that means how long should things be kept.
For instance, how long should the city keep the roster of names for youth baseball leagues, two, five or 10 years? Or the paperwork for when a road got cracks filled? These are real issues.
While Bates knows there are things that should be kept forever, like historical information on subjects like infrastructure, property purchases, the fitness center or SCERA Center For the Performing Arts, there has got to be a limit.
The conundrum all started when Bates found the Utah State storage for city records in Clearfield was putting documents under different headings and references than what Orem does. That caused great confusion.
“We were having a hard time finding retention on our files,” Bates said.
So, like some other cities in Utah County and elsewhere have done, Orem has decided to keep its own records under the filing names and systems the city uses.
The IT team has provided a computer program, SearchClerk, to do online filing, and now department heads are determining what papers are no longer needed and what from their departments are never to be destroyed.
Bates said the Orem retention information will be added to the state’s website free of charge.
Each department is meeting with the city council and going over all documents and records to determine what the retention schedule should be for their documents.
For instance, one of the big questions is how long should departments keep emails?
Bates added, information should be available to the public and the city should be able to search it -- but where’s the cutoff date?
If you think about the conundrum of every receipt, every signed document that has ever been received, every recorded minute from every city meeting being kept, it’s enough to keep Bates awake at night.
“We have decided that retention should be based on how it (the document) is used,” Bates said.
In the past, the city would have a shredding party every six months. However, with technology you can keep anything -- but the bigger question is do you need to?
Bates is hoping that in the coming days the council will, by resolution, approve a retention schedule so the city can clean up the excess papers, like the box of receipts from 1970 it recently found.
According to Steven Downs, deputy city manager, the idea of a retention schedule, if successful, could be shared with residents for a citywide spring retention cleanup event. After so many people have worked from home in 2020, folks may just need a paper and online cleanup and to develop their own retention schedule.