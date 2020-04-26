Orem needs a new fire chief to oversee firefighters and EMS service — one that is experienced to handle crisis.
Orem city has never faced a pandemic in its history. The Spanish Flu of 1918 was a year before the city was incorporated.
Now the city is hoping to find a fire chief to help residents get through the quarantine and make sure their firefighters stay healthy and safe so they can help others.
Orem Fire Chief Scott Gurney retired early this year before concerns hit Orem about the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Acting Fire Chief Jason Earl has been keeping the department running.
According to Steven Downs, deputy city manager, looking for a new fire chief during a pandemic has been a unique balancing act.
“We planned to have interviews on site,” Downs said. “But that can’t happen.”
The city had 28 applicants for fire chief. Of those applicants 16 were contacted for interviews and to complete supplemental questionnaires. Eleven candidates responded to the request.
Records from Keri A. Rugg in Human Resources indicate that eight of the 16 applicants came from out of the state. Only two applicants are from within the fire department itself, Earl being one of them.
“A fire chief has to have a unique set of skills," Downs said. “We are interviewing the top six.”
Those interviews are being done remotely, according to Downs. The city will be narrowing the applicants down to the top two candidates within the next two weeks.
Downs said they intend to bring in those candidates for one-on-one interviews with several members of city leadership, the City Council and fire department.
The hiring process should be completed and the new chief on board by July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year, or before.
The Orem Fire Department was created in 1947. At that time, the department was staffed with eight volunteer firefighters and one fire engine, according to city history information.
The department continued as a volunteer organization until 1971, at which time the first full-time firefighter was hired. The department expanded over the next several years to keep pace with the population growth.
The first full-time fire station was built in the south end of Orem in the early 1970s and is still in operation today.
The City of Orem added a second station in the north end of the City in the late 1970’s and it too is still in operation today. A third fire station was built on the west side of the City in 1995 and remains operational today.