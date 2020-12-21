Given all of the ups and mostly downs of 2020, Sam Kelly, Orem’s city engineer said the year turned out pretty good.
“Quite frankly our CIP (Capital Improvement Projects) schedule was full,” Kelly said. “It was a busy year."
The two biggest projects the engineering department helped work on were the Orem Fitness Center and the library auditorium.
However, Kelly added, “Our 2020 roadway project was really big in northwest Orem.”
The engineering department had more than $8 million in somewhat modified roadway projects, including a segment of 1600 North.
Kelly said the city also had a sewer rehabilitation project and infrastructure. There were two projects that cost about $4 million.
“A lot of our projects are based on utility fees,” Kelly said. “Our waterline project will be cared for financially.”
None of the projects that go through engineering are paid for by sales tax revenue, according to Kelly.
Early in the year engineering did a lot with the city parks, adding a futsal court, pickleball courts and more.
The futsal court at Geneva Park and the parking lot redo was a unique project, according to Taggert Bowen, design section manager. Particularly being a public/private partnership.
“We’ve done a pretty good job replacing things and working on the parks before COVID,” Taggert said.
Taggert added they were able to do a lot of what they did because of federal grant money.
According to Steven Downs, deputy city manager and city spokesman, “Capital improvement projects were better funded than ever."
Perhaps one of the biggest projects the engineering department has been working on is installing a 10 million-gallon water tank and digging two wells.
“We still are deficient on water storage,” Kelly said.
This is why residents have seen increases in their utilities. The city council five years ago voted to pay as you go rather than bond, and that means a jump in fees needed to happen each year.
This coming year they may be looking at the water rates again. It costs about $10 million to $15 million per water tank, Kelly added.
According to Kelly, they still have some projects from the five-to-seven-year utility plan to do.