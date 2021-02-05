In 2019, the fastest growing sport in the U.S. was pickleball, and interest for the sport has only continued to grow.
With hundreds of pickleball players in Utah County, it only seemed right to have a place where they could gather, play and hold tournaments anytime of the year. So, Devan Egan and his father, Mike Egan, opened Club Pickleball USA just off Interstate-15, near the University Parkway exit, at 1330 Sandhill Road.
The club opened three weeks ago, and according to Devan Egan, it already has 400 members. He said the club is way ahead of schedule in growing membership, which is almost double what he and his father had anticipated.
“We got started the same way every other pickleball enthusiast starts,” Devan Egan said. “My dad played 40 years of competitive tennis. He said he had never seen the enthusiasm in tennis like he has seen in pickleball.”
Tennis was hard on Mike Egan’s body, so he switched to pickleball, according to Devan.
After playing in pickleball tournaments that were less than ideal, the Devan and Mike Egan started thinking about creating a dedicated pickleball location. They started building a business model and that led them to looking for locations, narrowing their search to north Salt Lake and south Utah County.
The pair jumped at the opportunity to secure the Orem location because it was by Utah Valley University and just off the freeway.
According to Devan Egan, Club Pickleball USA is the largest indoor pickleball facility in the nation and the first in Utah. It offers 15 courts that are open from 5 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday’s and Saturday’s. Sunday hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The 40,000-square-foot facility also offers a pro-shop, two championship courts, drop-in play, court reservations, tournaments and more. Memberships begin at $15 a month.
The pair noted their second tournament is scheduled for Feb. 18-20. Information about the club and the tournament can be found online at http://clubpickleballUSA.com or on their Instagram page, “@clubpickleballUSA.”
Devan Egan said it is a COVID-friendly facility and are aware of participants’ concerns. The facility is naturally social distanced, but it also has an air filtration system that recycles the air every 15 minutes. Temperatures are being taken at the door, and masks must be worn when not engaged in playing a game.
While it is called a club, visitors are always welcome to come in and play.
Devan Egan said he and his father had three priorities in developing Club Pickleball USA: keeping it affordable, making it accessible, and having good accommodations.
Egan said the greatest thing is the courts are not made of wood, rather they are cushioned like outdoor courts and have completely dedicated lines for pickleball only.
“We are excited about the response,” Devan Egan said. “There is a lot of excitement around this sport. A 15-minute training and you’re a good player. It’s healthy, both physically and mentally.”
Orem has seen an uptick in pickleball participation as residents line up to use the new courts added at Sharon Park and Cascade Park. New park proposals for the Hillcrest Park show two or three options with enough pickleball courts to qualify as a regional tournament location. One option offers 14 courts and the other 16 courts.
Many residents have also added smaller pickleball courts to their backyards for family and friends.
“The sport is ever-growing,” Devan Egan said. “It is one of the few sports you’d rather participate in than watch.”
It doesn’t matter whether you’re 7 years old or 80 years old, pickleball is easy to play and easy on the body, he said. Devan Egan invites residents to take a look at the location and see if it is right for them.