Orem is about to tear down the old fitness center and according to Ryan Clark, director of community services, the gutted building looks like its “soul” is gone.
But Clark said that doesn’t cause him much concern because what is about to be built is going to be much better.
Due in large part to outspoken residents and some tweaking, the center will have a wider track, more cardio spin cycles and one more classroom for yoga, Zumba and other classes.
“Regarding every feature, everyone wants more, yoga, cardio machines and a bigger track,” said Brenn Bybee, assistant city manager. “We have gone back and tried to make space more efficient.”
The loudest group were the swim groups, according to Bybee. Feedback from the swim group prompted the city to add new stadium seating in the pool areas for spectators to watch swim meets.
The most important thing is to make center popular enough that it pays for itself, generating no subsidies.
“It’s a top priority for the City Council,” Bybee said. “They want to try to maximize the revenue so it’s covering operations.”
All of the adjustments have been based on feedback from residents. Method Studio architects have worked to make as many requested adjustments as possible, according to Bybee.
There are some fitness center patrons that may not be as happy according to Bybee. The racquetball players will lose approximately seven courts, but there has been room saved if needed to put a couple back. The city is working on other options for the courts.
The public is invited to a groundbreaking at 3 p.m. Tuesday on the north side of the building facing Center Street. That is where the new entrance to the fitness center will be located.
“It’s all hands on deck,” Clark said.
As soon as the official ground breaking is over, Big D Construction, the general contractor and construction manager will start demolition.
It is expected the construction project will take about 18 months.