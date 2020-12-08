The Orem City Council received an update on the construction status of the fitness center and the new library auditorium Tuesday.
The two projects have been in the works since spring of 2019. According to Ryan Clark, community development director, both projects are on budget and on time or early.
Library
The auditorium is nearly completed, according to Clark.
“There are a few areas still needing to be addressed,” Clark said. “The final cleaning needs to be done.”
The seats in the auditorium have all been unwrapped and this week they are balancing the sound system and the HVAC system, Clark said.
There is a delay on the curtains as they are coming out of California and the state is in lockdown because of COVID-19.
Clark is waiting for a certificate of occupancy and expects a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the end of January. It was originally scheduled for November of this year.
The auditorium is expected to absorb programs and productions already sponsored by the library and other city groups. It will seat approximately 450 people.
Fitness center
Various areas of the center are getting closer to completion, according to Clark. Some areas have paint on the walls and floors installed while other areas are waiting for larger items to be installed.
This fitness center will have two full basketball courts, whereas the former center has only one full court. The gym area also can host a pickleball court. Racquetball courts are nearly complete.
Thanks to money from the CARES Act, automatic non-touch sliding doors have replaced all regular hand-open doors. This is an item that has changed because of COVID-19.
The children’s indoor play area has had a major redo, according to Clark.
“The playground was going to look like a restaurant play area,” Clark said. “We had to up the quality.”
That included an increase in the costs for the play area to the tune of $350,000. The city already has $200,000.
There has been a special fundraiser for the additional money and, according to Karl Hirst, director of Parks and Recreation, they are about two-thirds of the way there.
“Once people feel it’s real, we will have a ramp up in small donations,” said Brenn Bybee, assistant city manager.
Other than the landscaping, which will be done in the spring, it appears the fitness center will be ready to open by the end of February.