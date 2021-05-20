On Tuesday evening, the Western sun shimmered on the filled pools at the Scera Outdoor Pools in Orem, a sure invitation to future summer fun.
It won’t be just the Scera pools glistening, the splash pad at Orem’s Palisade Park will soon be spouting water and cooling the concrete so children can cool off during the heat coming in the next three months.
Scera Outdoor Pools
The Scera Outdoor Pools open May 29, and will close after Labor Day. Hours vary. The pools are closed Sundays.
The Scera Outdoor Pools include an outdoor lap pool, dive tank, splash pad, water playground, a variety of slides, interactive features and play structures including water rings, tumble buckets and a raindrop waterfall.
There are shaded grassy areas, cabanas and places to lie in the sun at the pools.
The Scera Outdoor Pools can be rented for group activities before and after operational hours. Reservations are for the secured area inside the pool complex and do not include Scera park or a park pavilion rental.
Groups are required to prepay a $100 non-refundable security deposit and sign a usage application agreement (three weeks prior to the reservation date) to guarantee and confirm the reservation. The deposit will go toward the total due, and the remainder may be paid at the pool on the date of the event.
The pools also provide summer swim lessons that begin on June 1 and run through Aug. 5.
The pool is located at 701 S. State St. Pricing, hours, lesson registration and more information are available at http://oremrecreation.com.
Splash pad
The Palisade Park splash pad was turned on for the first time on July 25, 2017. Mayor Richard Brunst in his “swim” suit and Orem City royalty led the conga line of children around the splash pad and accompanying waterfall to open the popular gathering spot.
"On an average day you may see up to 200 people and on a hot day as many as 300 people that come and go throughout the day," said Jim Orr, park section manager."
The splash pad is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday beginning Memorial Day and ending on Labor Day.
Parents can watch from the shaded grassy knoll area and on benches provided for the park. There are also a couple of shaded canopies and a large pavilion.
There is also a snack shack where visitors can purchase snow cones, hot dogs and other treats. It is open most days.
During the building of the pad it was said that a child could stand in the middle of it and have water spray all around them,
Along with the “weave,” the headwaters are designed to resemble Mount Timpanogos and Bridal Veil Falls with five water lines.
The middle path is a full waterfall that people can get behind. Two are contact walls, where water runs down the wall. One is a split fall that allows currents to run down the wall, and the last is a separated fall that starts running down the wall and separates in a fall midway down.
The splash pad is on every day but Sunday from Memorial Day through Labor Day. "During each day the splash pad is shut down to clean the filters and reset it. It takes about 15 to 20 minutes," Orr said.
The water is treated with chemicals and ultra violet light. According to Orr it is some of the cleanest water in the city.
Masks are not required at either outdoor location. Orr said, "Everything is back to normal."